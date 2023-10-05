5 reasons to own Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2023

Rockstar Games has kicked off Halloween celebrations in GTA Online with the latest weekly update. Along with bonus rewards on various game modes, players can win the Bravado Greenwood. It is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle and will be up for grabs until October 11, 2023. Even if players fail to win the Greenwood this week, they can consider purchasing it for full price from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

This ride is a great combination of stylish looks and high utility, which will be very useful in this game. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2023.

Good explosive resistance and four more reasons to own a Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2023

1) Vintage look

Bravado Greenwood's design is inspired by Dodge Monaco's fourth-generation variant. This gives it a classic vintage design that stands out among other Muscle Cars in GTA Online. The Greenwood isn't as sleek as some of the more modern vehicles in the game, but it is still pretty impressive.

Its front end features a standard set of grilles between the two headlights, with a Bravado logo placed close to the top right corner. Both sides have a black trim running the entire car length, and its rear has slender horizontal tail lights. Greenwood's cabin has space for four people and boasts a wooden dashboard.

2) Imani Tech compatible

Rockstar Games added Imani Tech to GTA Online with 2021's The Contract update. They only apply to a select few rides, including the Bravado Greenwood. Hence, players can equip this car with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which prevents Homing Missiles from locking onto the vehicle.

Alternatively, they can install a Remote-Control unit, allowing it to be controlled from a distance. These modifications cost $400,000 and $235,000, respectively, and they can only be installed at the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

3) Good explosive resistance

In addition to Imani Tech upgrades, players can equip Bravado Greenwood with additional Armor Plating at the Agency's vehicle workshop. This modification allows it to survive multiple explosive attacks, which can be very useful in PvP and PvE situations.

Here are the number of explosives the Bravado Greenwood can withstand after getting equipped with Armor Plating:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG/ Grenades/ Sticky Bombs - 3

- 3 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Rhino Tank Cannon - 1

Needless to say, this ride is one of the best purchases one can make during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

4) Impressive top speed

The Bravado Greenwood features a powerful V8 engine under its hood. It has three gears and features a Rear-Wheel-Drive unit, all contributing to its impressive top speed. As per Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322's performance tests, the Greenwood can go as fast as 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

This is just marginally slower than Super Car Ocelot Virtue's top speed (119.25 mph). Therefore, players should definitely try winning this car while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts or buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,465,000. It can also be purchased for $1,098,750 by unlocking its Trade Price.

5) Connection with older games

The Bravado Greenwood was added to GTA Online's catalog in July 2022, but it has appeared in the series previously. In fact, this car has been a part of classic games such as Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Vice City, and even Vice City Stories. Hence, it carries a little more value for long-term fans of the series.

Interestingly, Vice City is the rumored setting for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the return of this iconic location can only be confirmed after a GTA 6 announcement.

