5 reasons to own Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2024

The Bravado Greenwood debuted in GTA Online under the Criminal Enterprises DLC in the summer of 2022. It is included in the game's Muscle Cars category and sports a clean build that appears to be based on the real-life fourth-generation Dodge Monaco. To some, it may look like a regular vehicle at first glance, but it has quite a bit to offer in terms of utility.

Additionally, it is decently priced after its Trade Price gets unlocked, which is why players can consider adding it to their collection. That said, here are five reasons to own a Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Armor Plating compatibility and 4 other reasons to own a Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online in 2024

1) Imani Tech compatibility

Trending

Imani Tech upgrades aren't really cheap (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

GTA Online Imani Tech cars can be equipped with either of the following upgrades - a Missile Lock On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit. When installed, the former blocks the car from being targeted by missile lock-on systems, whereas the latter lets owners maneuver the vehicle remotely.

Since the Bravado Greenwood is Imani Tech-compatible, its owners can head to their Agency's vehicle workshop and equip either of these upgrades. While both are useful in their ways, having a Missile Lock-On Jammer is largely beneficial when playing in Public sessions, especially against griefers.

2) Armor Plating compatibility

Not all Imani Tech cars can be equipped with Armor Plating (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Along with Imani Tech upgrades, the Bravado Greenwood is also compatible with Armor Plating. The application of this equipment enhances a vehicle's explosive resistance to some degree. For instance, an Armor Plated Greenwood can withstand 11 Homing Missiles, three RPGs, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, nine Explosive Rounds, and one Rhino/APC Tank Cannon.

Needless to say, this is another important asset for those who play regularly in Public sessions. For those unaware, Armor Plating is also installed at the Celebrity Solutions Agency (one of the best GTA Online businesses) vehicle workshop.

3) Decent performance

A customized Greenwood in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Greenwood is far from being among the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, it does possess enough power to perform well when free-roaming or during less intense missions.

Then again, it is best to upgrade the ride completely to get the most out of it. In fact, per Broughy1322's (a popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber) performance tests, a completely upgraded Greenwood should hit a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h), which is fairly decent.

4) Value for money

Expand Tweet

The Bravado Greenwood is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,465,000. That being said, those who complete the Agent ULP - Intelligence mission can buy the car for its $1,098,750 Trade Price.

This is a good deal considering all its attributes. It should also be noted that the Greenwood is one of the cheapest Imani Tech cars in the game. Furthermore, it can be claimed for free through June 24, 2024, as part of this month's GTA + benefits by all members.

5) GTA San Andreas connection

GTA San Andreas' version of the Greenwood (Image via GTA Base)

The Bravado Greenwood appeared in many Grand Theft Auto games before arriving in GTA Online. One of its most notable appearances is in Rockstar Games' 2004 hit, GTA San Andreas. There, it was the personal car of Sweet Johnson, CJ's brother.

Thus, anyone who wishes to drive around in modern Los Santos in an OG Grove Street Families vehicle can consider getting a Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online. It has a lot to offer besides nostalgia and is a great pick overall, especially for long-term fans of the series.