5 reasons to own Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online in 2024

GTA Online has hundreds of cars right now, and one of the most unique rides among them is the Bravado Verlierer. This vehicle combines a distinct appearance and satisfactory performance, and it is also available for a decent price. Therefore, even relatively new players can consider adding the ride to their collection while it is available for purchase.

This car can be termed as a good value-for-money deal. For those interested in learning more about this vehicle, here are five reasons to own a Bravado Verlierer in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Good performance and 4 other reasons to own a Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online in 2024

1) Time limited

Close to 200 GTA Online cars were removed from the game's automobile websites with the release of June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. Unfortunately, the Bravado Verlierer was among them. However, Rockstar Games brings these vehicles back and makes them purchasable occasionally, which is the Bravado offering this week.

The Verlierer can be bought at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. That said, it should be noted that the car will only be available through February 7, 2024, before being removed from the game once again.

2) Affordability

Expand Tweet

The Bravado Verlierer has a decent price of $695,000. Although this may seem like a lot of money, in the context of this game's extremely inflated economy, that figure is relatively affordable. Additionally, it has been discounted as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Hence, through February 7, 2024, players can get the Bravado Verlierer on a generous 30% price cut. Needless to say, this makes the car even more affordable, and the money saved from the discount can be invested towards upgrading components that will help it perform much better than the vehicle's standard version.

3) Good performance

The Bravado Verlierer is a part of GTA Online's Sports Cars category and can be used to participate in multiplayer races. Developer Rockstar Games has rated the vehicle's base speed and acceleration 80.48 and 83.75 out of 100, respectively. However, both of these figures can be enhanced by customizing the ride.

As per Broughy1322, an expert Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, the Verlierer's top speed, when fully upgraded, is 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). It goes without saying that this top speed is quite impressive. In fact, this is statistically faster than popular cars like the Dinka Jester Classic and the Bravado Banshee (without HSW upgrades installed). As such, its performance is unlikely to disappoint.

4) One of the most unique vehicular designs

One glance at the Bravado Verlierer is enough to know why it is one of the most unique-looking cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. It has an elongated front end, a compact two-seater cabin, and a curved rear. The car's head as well as taillights are somewhat modernized and make it distinct from other rides in this game.

All things considered, it can add value and style to any player's collection, and they should take advantage of the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts to acquire this combination of the real-life TVR Sagaris and Wiesmann GT MF5 for a low price.

5) Relic of a bygone era

The Bravado Verlierer debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online way back in December 2015. The multiplayer game was just two years old at the time, and the Heists update had only been released a few months ago. Much has changed in the game since then, and it now features weaponized flying cars as well as bikes.

Most players are not fans of such vehicles; hence, owning the Bravado Verlierer in 2024 can remind them of simpler times. They also hope that flying vehicles don't return in Grand Theft Auto 6, more details of which are expected to be revealed via GTA 6 trailer 2.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Were you playing GTA Online in 2015? Yes No 0 votes