5 reasons to own Coquette Blackfin in GTA Online (Jan 11-17)

Considering the number of vehicles in GTA Online right now, it is natural that some of them go unnoticed. The Coquette Blackfin is one such car that, while no longer up for purchase through standard means, can be acquired during the ongoing weekly update (January 11-17). Though this patch offers a great opportunity to get your hands on that vehicle, quite a few gamers don't know much about it.

This mainly consists of new players who joined the online multiplayer after Rockstar Games removed the Coquette Blackfin from the in-game store. This article aims to highlight five reasons why one should spend some cash and obtain this car while it is available.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 reasons everyone should get the Coquette Blackfin in GTA Online

1) The design

A good design is one thing most players look for when purchasing a vehicle. This two-seat four-gear Muscle car in GTA Online is an elegant ride that takes inspiration from various automobiles for its appearance. However, the 1957 Corvette Hardtop, Roadster Shop Corvette, and Austin-Healey are the most prominent ones.

The Coquette Blackfin's long and slightly elevated front is reminiscent of old-school cars and the protruding headlight also adds much to the design. This vehicle's short and slanted rear gives it a compact look that is perfect for its stature and class. The Coquette Blackfin is not trying to be an aggressively designed car but rather an elegant ride.

2) It's available at a discounted price

While the Coquette Blackfin is no longer available for purchase from the in-game store, players have the perfect chance to obtain it during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. Even when it was available, this automobile was not too expensive, allowing everyone to experience a great ride.

While the original price of this vehicle was $695,000, players can purchase it at a 30% discount currently. This makes it worth buying right now.

3) The price to performance

The price-to-performance ratio is one of the most important things one should look at when purchasing a vehicle in GTA Online. While some cars are extremely expensive, they are not worth their prices. However, most players will argue that the discount on the Coquette Blackfin makes it worth buying.

While this ride can only push a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), that is still quite decent for a muscle car. It is also quite a competitive vehicle and can be used for races. The car also has decent acceleration and handling that isn't too bad for what it costs.

4) There's no telling when Rockstar Games will bring it back

The Coquette Blackfin has officially been removed from GTA Online and will mostly only appear during weekly updates or special events. This means players won't know when the vehicle will reappear after January 17.

Since Rockstar Games has removed tons of vehicles, it will take a long time for the Coquette Blackfin to come back in the rotation and become available for purchase. This is a big reason why you should get it.

5) It has a good amount of customization options

The Coquette Blackfin comes with quite a few customization options that make it worth the money. Not only can players remove/add the top roof, but they can also change a whole lot of other things. This makes it a great option for players who like to modify their ride according to their taste.

Apart from this, the Coquette Blackfin has a rather unique design and is the perfect vehicle for anyone collecting rare or other classic cars to their collection. The roofless variant is quite amazing and suits the era in which the car is based.

So, anyone who has some extra cash and wants a classic car should go for Coquette Blackfin. Others can also take a look at the current podium vehicle in GTA Online and try their luck at the spinning wheel.

