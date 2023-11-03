5 reasons to own Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online in 2023

The Dewbauchee Champion is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online, added as part of The Contract DLC. Most players recognize it as one of Dr. Dre’s cars in the game, which you get to drive in the mission Studio Time. The Champion has many features and utilities in the multiplayer game. While most veteran players already own it, new players are still unaware of its qualities.

This article lists five reasons why you should own the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that make the Dewbauchee Champion a worthy purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Limited-time discounted price

The immediate reason to own the Dewbauchee Champion is that Rockstar Games is currently offering a heavy discount on the vehicle. After the most recent GTA Online weekly update, you can get the car at a 40% discount. The offer is available till November 8, 2023, unless Rockstar decides to continue further.

It is an expensive car that usually costs $3,750,000. Although you can reduce it to $2,812,500 by unlocking the trade price, the amount is still on the higher side. However, the 40% discount significantly reduces both the standard and trade prices of the vehicle, making it easy for new players to purchase.

2) Imani Tech Car

Since the Dewbauchee Champion was released as part of The Contract DLC, Rockstar Games has provided it with various Imani Tech features. You can take the car to the GTA Online Agency garage and equip it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Armor Plating, and Slick Proximity Mines, along with all regular upgrades.

The Imani Tech features make the Champion one of the most secure cars in GTA Online. You can freely drive it in any public lobby without the worry of getting griefed by other players. The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents homing missiles from locking onto the car, allowing you to handle intense combat situations better.

3) Best for aggressive gameplay

The Dewbauchee Champion is one of the best cars to use against griefers in GTA Online. While the Imani Tech features give it defensive capabilities, the two front-facing machine guns allow you to play offensively. You can also use those personal weapons which are allowed by Rockstar Games to use in cars.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer already makes it difficult to aim the car. Even if someone manages to hit you, the car can withstand up to 12 homing missiles and four sticky bombs. Moreover, the window panels of the Dewbauchee Champion are bulletproof, keeping you safe from all kinds of enemy bullets to an extent.

4) Top speed

The Dewbauchee Champion is one of the fastest cars in the game. While it has a standard top speed of 99.92 mph or 160.80 km/h, you can increase it to 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h by fully customizing the car. It is the third fastest Imani Tech car in GTA Online in 2023.

The Champion is powered by a unique W12 engine and a six-speed transmission box. It has a rear-wheel drive layout. Expert drivers can complete a lap in just 1:04.698 minutes with the car. Rockstar Games also allows you to use the Dewbauchee Champion in all race missions in GTA Online.

5) Customizations

The Dewbauchee Champion can be heavily customized in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games offers additional Armor Plating, seven bumpers, three exhausts, 11 liveries, dual-mounted front-facing machine guns, five spoilers, Imani Tech features, and many more. You can apply most of these customizations in the Agency Garage and Los Santos Customs.

While the pre-alpha version leaks of the next Grand Theft Auto game did not show the Dewbauchee Champion, many fans want Rockstar Games to include it in the GTA 6 beta and the final version. Some are also rooting for more customization, such as Benny’s and HSW upgrades.

Poll : Do you own the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes