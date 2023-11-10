5 reasons to own Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has some beautiful and amazing vehicles that are suitable for various terrains and needs. The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is one such car in online multiplayer that almost all gamers are familiar with. However, there are still quite a few who are unaware of its features and how well this car can perform.

As a result, many beginners tend to ignore it when Rockstar Games features this car in motorsport sales and other similar events. This article will highlight all the features of this vehicle that make it a great option for everyone to own in GTA Online.

Five reasons to get a Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic in GTA Online

1) The old-school design

While hyper-aggressive supercars in GTA Online have their fanbase, there is a big chunk of the community that appreciates the Sports Classics design and looks of the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic. Inspired by the real-life Jensen Interceptor III and 1969-72 series Aston Martin V8 Vantage, this car has a sleek, long hood that dips down a little towards the front.

This two-seater also has a good interior that gives it a premium look, making first-person driving enjoyable. The tail lights and the headlamps are also inspired by their real-life counterparts, making them look authentic.

2) Performance

After the looks and design, the performance of a vehicle in GTA Online is what matters the most. Fortunately, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic has both the top speed and the performance that compliments its design, allowing the players to go as fast as 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h).

It also has a handling and acceleration rating of 78.79 and 75.00, respectively. These are some really good stats for a classic sports vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Price

It is no surprise that expensive vehicles in GTA Online generally outperform cheaper ones. But, this is not the case with the Rapid GT Classic. While this car can no longer be purchased through normal means in the game, it used to come with a price tag of $885,000.

This is quite cheap for all the power and performance that it offers. Now, gamers need to wait for Rockstar Games to rotate this vehicle either during the GTA Online weekly update or feature in some event. It is recommended that the players don't let these chances slip by when the opportunity presents itself.

4) A variety of customization options

Customization options allow the players to change the looks of the vehicle according to their taste. Some even allow them to boost their performance by giving better traction or adding certain body parts.

Fortunately, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic has a long list of options that are both fun and affordable. This means that the gamers won't have to spend all of their savings just to change the pain job or the mirrors. The customization can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $40,000.

5) The sentimental value

The GTA Online community has a lot of vehicle enthusiasts who purchase a car simply for its historic and sentimental value. Some vehicles have appeared in all the previous games and have a hint of nostalgia behind them.

On the other hand, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is a reminder of the real-world car that has made a big impact on the fans of the classic sports category fans across the world. So, having a similar vehicle in the garage can fulfill the collector's hobby and the dreams of owning it.

That being said, it seems like the GTA 6 setting predictions will come true, and this means that fans will get to see a lot of different vehicles driving across the city in the upcoming title.

Poll : Do you own the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes