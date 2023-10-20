5 reasons to own Dinka Vindicator in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online features a great variety of vehicles. While cars occupy much of the spotlight in this title, Rockstar Games has added some really interesting motorcycles in it as well. One such bike is the Dinka Vindicator, which debuted back in the summer of 2015. Several motorbikes have been added to the title since, but this vehicle is still a pretty good choice.

Since this bike is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride, players have a chance of getting it for free. That said, it is worth purchasing even at full price. With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Dinka Vindicator in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

KERS Boost and 4 more reasons to own a Dinka Vindicator in GTA Online in 2023

1) Stylish build

The Dinka Vindicator has a distinct appearance (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dinka Vindicator is a combination of the Honda NM4 Vultus and the Honda Range Adventure, which gives it a distinct appearance. This bike features an exaggerated fairing as well, which is the first thing most will notice about it. Moreover, its engine bay is completely covered on both sides.

The Vindicator's seat is curved and positioned quite low. Like most bikes, it only allows a maximum of two people. This ride comes with small vertical footrests on either side for the driver and also standard foot pegs at the back for the passenger. However, these features do not take away from this motorcycle's stylish build.

2) Impressive top speed

Performance is a decisive factor when purchasing a vehicle and is extremely vital in a competitive game like GTA Online. The Dinka Vindicator does quite well in this aspect, mostly due to its impressive top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), which is faster than some cars.

Needless to say, this motorcycle can be of great use in multiplayer races and even in missions requiring players to travel long distances across the map. Although the Vindicator's acceleration is average at best, it can be improved to some degree by installing Turbo Tuning and engine upgrades.

3) KERS Boost

A unique feature of the Dinka Vindicator is its Kinetic Energy Recovery System, aka the KERS Boost. This acts as a speed boost, allowing the vehicle to momentarily go faster than its standard limit. Paired with the Vindicator's 121.25 mph top speed, the KERS Boost can be incredibly advantageous in certain scenarios.

As of this moment, there are only eight vehicles in GTA Online that have this feature. It is not only limited to bikes but is also present in cars like the Benefactor BR8, Ocelot R88, and Progen PR4. In fact, even the recently added Coil Inductor bicycle and its Junk Energy variant have the KERS Boost.

4) Reminds you of a simpler time

The Dinka Vindicator debuted in GTA Online in 2015 and was added to the game as part of its Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update — along with rides like the Vapid Chino, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, Progen T20, and Coil Brawler. It's worth noting that some of these vehicles have been removed in 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries patch.

The game was still pretty new back in 2015 and lacked things like futuristic vehicles. Hence, purchasing the Vindicator can remind older players of a simpler time. Whether this bike will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown since not much information about that game is available. However, fans are expecting a GTA 6 trailer soon.

5) Reasonable price

The Dinka Vindicator is available on Legendary Motorsport for $630,000. This price tag can be considered somewhat of a bargain, given how so many vehicles that are worse in terms of performance cost much more. Interestingly, the Vindicator is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride through October 25, 2023.

Therefore, players can win it by finishing in the top five of the LS Car Meet Series races for two consecutive real-life days. This is a very simple way of acquiring this motorcycle for free while the current GTA Online weekly update is active.

