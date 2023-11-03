5 reasons to own Enus Jubilee in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has a variety of vehicles that can be used for different situations. But, within the plethora of choices, some of them stand out more than others. Well, the Enus Jubilee is one such model that deserves more attention from the online multiplayer community. It has several benefits that give it a big advantage over others in the SUV category.

While SUVs are generally heavy and slower than other cars, the Enus Jubilee prefers to break these stereotypes. This is also one of the reasons why it should be the number one pick.

Well, this article will give you five big reasons to add this vehicle to your garages in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the views of the writer.

5 reasons why Enus Jubilee should be in everyone's vehicle roster in GTA Online

1) The looks of the car

Looks play a big role in the popularity of a vehicle. This is one of the reasons why a lot of players pay a good sum of money to purchase cars like the Dewbauchee Vagner. But, the Enus Jubilee is in no way an unappealing vehicle in GTA Online.

Inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it offers both luxury and performance. The four-door SUV has a great design and looks clean. The long front hood gives it a premium look that is elevated by the Rolls-Royce grills.

2) It offers great performance along with top speed

Apart from the looks, performance and top speed are other great factors that make or break a vehicle. Fortunately, this SUV, despite being heavy, offers both of these things.

While the Enus Jubilee can reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h), it also has 7.38 and 69.24 ratings, respectively, in acceleration and handling. This means that this vehicle can reach these speeds without sacrificing the very important handling on the busy roads of Los Santos.

3) Armor and protection

The Enus Jubilee is a weaponized SUV, which means that it has not only defensive but offensive capabilities as well. It is also one of the vehicles in GTA Online with Imani Tech upgrade compatibility along with extra armor platings.

This means that players can roam freely across Los Santos without having to worry about griefers using Homing Missiles to take them out. Instead, they can always use the turrets and mines provided by the car to wreak havoc across the city while sitting in comfort.

4) The price-to-performance ratio

A lot of expensive vehicles in GTA Online only offer either one of these things: speed, acceleration, or armor. This means that they are not completely worth their money as their price-to-performance ratio falls short of what is desirable.

The Enus Jubilee offers almost everything that a $3 million car can, but only for $1,650,000. While this is not a cheap price, the car is worth every single penny for all the things that it offers. Players who purchase an Agency in the game can get the Enus Jubilee free of cost and can use it as a company vehicle. The cost also sometimes gets low when Rockstar offers discounts during the GTA Online weekly update.

5) Customization options

A wide array of customization options make the Enus Jubilee the perfect investment for everyone in GTA Online. Not only can the players equip the Imani Tech upgrades through the Agency Vehicle Workshop, but the game also offers several armor upgrades as well.

These upgrades can cost anywhere from $7,500 - $400,000 to purchase. But, these important upgrades will ensure that the driver is always safe during gunfights and that the rockets and other explosives don't blow the vehicle to smithereens easily.

So, these are some of the reasons why everyone should purchase the Enus Jubilee in the game. Hopefully, the fans might also get a glimpse of this vehicle in any leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage that comes in the future.

