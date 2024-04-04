5 reasons to own Enus Windsor Drop in GTA Online in 2024

The Enus Windsor Drop debuted in GTA Online in the Summer of 2016 as part of the Further Advances in Finance and Felony DLC. This car isn't among the top performing vehicles in the game, but it's decent enough for general traversal. There are also a few other reasons players could consider adding it to their collection.

Furthermore, since it is on the Diamond Casino Podium through April 10, 2024, there is an opportunity to grab it for free by then. In this article, we look at five reasons to own an Enus Windsor Drop in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Affordable price and 4 more reasons to own an Enus Windsor Drop in GTA Online in 2024

1) Luxurious design

Enus Windsor Drop, the GTA Online Podium Car as of this writing, is seemingly inspired by the Rolls-Royce Dawn, as well as the Rolls-Royce Ghost to some extent. This gives it a sophisticated and luxurious design that can add a lot of value to your vehicular collection.

The Windsor Drop doesn't sport any over-the-top embellishments and has a simple, clean build that looks incredibly impressive. Its interior boasts a sleek wooden panel on the dashboard that adds on to the car's luxurious aesthetic.

In a nutshell, if you want a car to add elegance to your collection, the Windsor Drop is a pretty good choice.

2) Can fit four players

Windsor Drop is a four seater (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Enus Windsor Drop is a four-door Coupe. Post complete upgradation, it can hit a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h), which, albeit not the fastest in the game, isn't all that bad. This, paired with its ability to fit four players, makes it a good choice for free-roaming with friends in GTA Online.

Additionally, it helps in missions that can be played with up to four participants, such as the recently added Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. While there are much better alternatives for such activities, the Windsor Drop remains a decent choice.

3) Removable roof

Car customization is a popular activity among GTA Online players as it allows them to render their rides in their own style. Sadly, the Enus Windsor Drop isn't a very customizable car and has very few options;

However, it being a convertible does give owners the ability to remove its roof at will. Therefore, those who prefer driving open-roof vehicles in the game have that option with the Windsor Drop.

4) Affordable price

Windsor Drop's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

It is no secret that GTA Online's economy is highly inflated with many average vehicles having very less utility costing upwards of a million dollars. Luckily, the Enus Windsor Drop isn't one of them and costs just $900,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website, making it an affordable option for a wide range of players.

This car can also be claimed for free through April 10, 2024 from the Diamond Casino Podium as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update. This depends on luck with highly unfavorable odds of winning, but is worth having a go.

5) Reminds of a bygone era

Super Cars and futuristic vehicles are common in the multiplayer today. However, there was a time when things were much simpler. As mentioned, the Enus Windsor Drop debuted in June 2016 and those who have been playing since then or even earlier might want to own this car to remind themselves of that bygone era.

It is cheap and can be used for some activities to keep yourself entertained while waiting for the next entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6. More cars are also expected to be added with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, and it will be interesting to see what kind of rides are introduced with it.

