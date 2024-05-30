5 reasons to get Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online in 2024

Pegassi Reaper was introduced many years ago in GTA Online through the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is a part of the game's Super Cars category that has, notably, seen many new entries over the years. This has resulted in Reaper becoming kind of a forgotten ride. That being said, there is still quite a bit that this vehicle can offer players today.

The car costs $1,595,000 on Legendary Motorsport, which makes it expensive, but this is an overall value for money deal. Reaper is also the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle through June 5, 2024, so, there is a chance to get it for free. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bulletproof rear and 4 other reasons to own a Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online in 2024

1) Great looks

Here's a look at the Pegassi Reaper (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pegassi Reaper is undoubtedly one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA Online. Its design seems to be primarily based on the Lamborghini Huracan with some elements possibly inspired by the Lykan Hypersport, giving it an attractive, albeit aggressive look.

Reaper's front features sizeable grilles, sleek modern headlights, and a sharp bonnet. It looks a little bit like the new Grotti Turismo Omaggio and can act as a cheaper alternative (only in terms of appearance) to that vehicle for those who can't afford to spend $2,845,000 on it.

2) Good overall performance

First-person view when driving the Reaper in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Performance is one of Pegassi Reaper's best assets. It is a quick ride that can accelerate rapidly and handles pretty well. According to popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322, this car can hit a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) post full upgradation.

This renders Reaper a good choice for missions like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup jobs, and an even decent pick for multiplayer races. Upgrading it will cost a bit of cash, but selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can help in gathering the required funds.

3) Bulletproof rear

Reaper doesn't have any windows at the back (Image via GTA Wiki)

Another reason why this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle is a good choice for missions is its bulletproof rear. The absence of any windows at the back makes it impervious to bullets in that area, providing a significant benefit in PvE situations, especially those involving chases.

The bulletproof rear can also be helpful to some extent in PvP scenarios. Though it won't be as protective as Armor Plating (which Reaper isn't, unfortunately, compatible with), having at least some protection is a lot better than nothing at all.

4) Sounds good

Reaper's engine bay is behind its seats (Image via GTA Wiki)

Pegassi Reaper's engine sounds heavy and aggressive, greatly complementing its looks. This alone isn't something that justifies spending over a million dollars on the car, but is a pretty good bonus that players can enjoy while driving this Super Car around Los Santos and Blaine County.

That being said, if money is an issue, you can grind jobs with active GTA Online weekly update bonuses to get extra cash or try to claim Reaper for free from the Diamond Casino Podium through June 5, 2024.

5) Relic of a bygone era

Pegassi Reaper debuted in GTA Online way back in June 2016. As already mentioned, the addition of several new Super Cars since then has impacted the popularity of this vehicle. However, taking all its attributes into account, it can still be considered a very useful automobile.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has added many futuristic vehicles to the game in recent years that not many players are fans of. Therefore, those who prefer simpler, more grounded vehicles may find the Pegassi Reaper the right fit for their collection.

