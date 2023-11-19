5 reasons why GTA 5 is still popular in 2023

September 17, 2023, marked the 10th anniversary of GTA 5. However, the title is incredibly popular even a decade after its launch. Rockstar Games initially released it for the PS3 and Xbox 360, but it is also available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC now. The title's story, characters, and gameplay elements have contributed greatly to its sales figures — around 190 million units as of this writing.

That said, a lot of this title's success is also credited to its multiplayer mode, which still receives updates regularly. While fans wait for the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, let's take a look at five reasons why GTA 5 is still popular in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 5 is still popular in 2023: Grand Theft Auto's reputation, interesting features, and other reasons

1) Grand Theft Auto 5 is still high quality

Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the best games when it originally came out and is still a part of that list in 2023. Its graphics has stood the test of time, and with enhanced visual effects in its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, GTA 5 continues to rank high when it comes to looking good.

Furthermore, the game's mechanics and features are still pretty unique and extremely fun. It has a big map full of things to explore and a cast of some of the most memorable characters in this franchise. In a nutshell, Rockstar's 2013 release still offers a high-quality gaming experience today.

2) Sequel still seems far away

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive had maintained absolute silence on Grand Theft Auto 6 for as long as one can remember. It is only recently that the first official GTA 6 trailer was confirmed to be released in December 2023. However, the sequel's launch date is still a mystery.

Since Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the latest game in the franchise for the last 10 years, it has received the most attention. Having said that, its sequel is one of the most anticipated titles of all time, and rumors related to GTA 6's budget, price tag, and release date frequently make rounds on the internet.

3) Grand Theft Auto's reputation

Grand Theft Auto is definitely one of the biggest franchises in all of gaming. It has been revolutionizing the scene ever since its inception and that is reflected in the excitement surrounding its installments. GTA 5 recording one billion dollars in sales just three days since launch is a good example of this.

That is an extraordinary achievement and is incredibly hard to replicate. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has now become somewhat of a household name because of games like GTA 5, and even casual gamers are aware of its quality.

4) Interesting features

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects ever. It is the first game in this series to feature three playable protagonists, each with a unique personality and special abilities. Players can also switch between them at will in free roam and even in several GTA 5's story mode missions.

Apart from the three lead characters, this game also allows fans to employ different approaches to heists as well as replay missions. Moreover, you can even invest the protagonists' money in the in-game stock market. These are just some of Grand Theft Auto 5's many interesting features that continue entertaining the player base.

5) Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto Online is Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, and its release marks a turning point in the history of this franchise. GTA Online has been one of the biggest reasons for this game's popularity as well as unrivaled success, and it continues to receive content that keeps things fresh.

In fact, this year's GTA Online Winter Update is set to release next month. Not much is known about it at the moment. However, a new Super Car, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, will be added to the game with it.

The inclusion of fresh content usually sees a spike in player count in Grand Theft Auto, and fans expect such DLCs to be released at least until the next game comes out.

Poll : Do you still play GTA 5 regularly? Yes No 0 votes