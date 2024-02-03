5 reasons why GTA 5 story mode DLC could have been a massive hit

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling titles by Rockstar Games thanks to excellent graphics and a vast open-world map that players can freely explore. Moreover, the online multiplayer mode (Grand Theft Auto Online) is extremely popular and has been running strong since the studio rolled it out.

However, the community has been furious since information about the canceled GTA 5 story mode DLCs surfaced online. While the online multiplayer is fun, fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to release more content for the single-player mode, but it seems these requests have fallen on deaf ears.

In this article, we will dive further into this topic and discuss five reasons why the game's story mode DLCs would've been instant hits.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons the GTA 5 story mode DLCs would have been successful

1) Fans wanted more content

The biggest reason the canceled single-player DLCs for GTA 5 would have been a massive success is the demand. Fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to release new content for the game's story mode for a long time. However, the studio's focus shifted to the online multiplayer.

However, the demand for the DLCs hasn't died, and fans would've made them a sure hit if the studio released these updates. This was seen from the strong community reactions when information about the canceled content surfaced online.

2) There isn't much to do after finishing the story

Another reason fans would've gladly purchased the DLCs for the single-player mode is the lack of things to do after completing the main story. Once you finish all the missions, there isn't much that the map has to offer except for menial tasks.

Hopefully, GTA 6 would take inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2 and more interesting events that players can discover during free roam.

So, these DLCs would've worked as a source of new content and fun for players over the years. Adding some heists and other interesting missions would have kept the fans invested in the single-player mode as much as the online multiplayer.

3) Fans wanted to see more of the protagonist-trio

Even with all the useless features in GTA 5, the single-player mode was quite enjoyable, mainly due to the trio of protagonists. Not only were they hilarious, but the game also offered missions to showcase their abilities at every chance they got, allowing players to know more about them.

However, fans wanted to see more about these characters and what they did after the main story ended. So, the single-player DLCs would've worked extremely well to fill the gaps and let players have some more fun with the game's protagonists.

4) It could've connected GTA 5 to the previous titles

One of the canceled DLCs, Agent Trevor, sparked much fan interest. Leaked information suggests that it might have brought back some characters like Karen Daniels from Grand Theft Auto 4 and established some connection between the two games.

This would have been interesting because we do see Johnny Klebitz at the beginning of the game, where Trevor brutally murders him. However, fans did not like this, and he became one of the GTA characters who should've survived.

So, connecting the past games would have allowed fans to experience and meet some beloved characters, further ensuring the success of the DLC.

5) One DLC would've let fans know more about the beginning

GTA 5 has one of the most chaotic beginnings in the series, with players instantly being a part of a bank robbery. However, things don't end well as one of the members dies, and another is mortally wounded (and thought to be dead). Everything happens quickly, and then everything shifts to the present.

However, fans wanted to know more about the beginning and how Micheal, Trevor, and Brad ended up on this side. Well, one of the canceled DLCs was named Prologue, and fans assume it would've been a North Yankton Expansion and allowed them to explore this location more.

Rockstar Games should have rolled out this DLC, and it would have been a massive hit as fans were thirsty to know about the protagonists' pasts.

In other news, there are rumors that the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 will blow away everyone and might be better than the first video.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Would you have purchased the DLCs for the single-player mode if Rockstar Games released them? Absolutely Nah, I wouldn't have 0 votes