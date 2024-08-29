5 reasons why GTA 6 RP should be available on consoles too

There should be an official GTA 6 RP when the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title eventually gets released, and it should be available on consoles as well. Grand Theft Auto RP (roleplaying) has been active for quite a while now, but it's been limited to PCs. This is because it's basically a modification of Grand Theft Auto V that lets you play multiplayer without accessing the official online mode.

That said, now that Rockstar Games has taken over FiveM, they should introduce RP to consoles, and the best way to do this is through the next game. GTA 6 RP on consoles would increase the number of players interested in roleplay. Console players already don't have access to Grand Theft Auto mods, so this should be a decent way for them to experience something different.

In light of that, we've got a list of reasons why GTA 6 RP on consoles is a great idea.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Rockstar should release GTA 6 RP on consoles

1) Modding isn't available on consoles

RP servers are essentially mods (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto series has a long history with modding, starting with the release of GTA 3 on PC. There are countless mods for some of the most popular games from the series, like San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5. Modders have managed to keep the 3D Universe games alive with patches, countless fixes, and improvements.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto modding has allowed RP to exist, which is a unique take on multiplayer mode played on custom servers. Modding any Rockstar Games titles on consoles is next to impossible, as the game engine isn't compatible with modifications.

As such, if Rockstar makes RP an official part of Grand Theft Auto 6, console players will finally be able to experience GTA mods.

2) RP doesn't exist on consoles yet

As mentioned previously, modding a Rockstar Games title, especially Grand Theft Auto V, is almost impossible on consoles. It's something that Sony and Microsoft wouldn't allow on their platforms unless Rockstar makes them part of their game. For instance, Bethesda allows a list of mods for their games to be added to consoles as DLCs.

If RP is launched as an official feature of GTA 6, it wouldn't be an issue. This would also bring over RP to consoles.

3) Access to a larger player base

Grand Theft Auto RP has managed to gather a large number of fans, which is evident from the number of streamers and content creators gaining popularity from GTA RP alone. Now, as pointed out earlier, roleplaying is a feature that's still exclusive to PC, since it basically involves modifying the game files of Grand Theft Auto V.

Console players make up a large section of the fanbase, and Rockstar is quite aware of it as well since they often prioritize consoles over PC. Grand Theft Auto VI itself is releasing exclusively on consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) for now. So, console players deserve to have access to RP as well.

4) A large number of fans will feel left out otherwise

Now that Grand Theft Auto RP is an official part of Rockstar Games, many fans expect it to be launched in a more meaningful way. The best course of action would be to make GTA 6 RP, as fans want to see many roleplaying features in the upcoming game. Now, if RP is kept out of consoles, a large section of the fanbase will feel left out. Console players are often a priority for Rockstar, so this would also come as a surprise.

5) Would open up a new stream of revenue for paid servers

Several RP servers have paid features (Image via Rockstar Games)

If Rockstar releases GTA 6 RP on consoles and allows private server owners to host, this would open up new ways for them to earn money. This is because some servers have subscriptions that allow members access to special benefits on those servers. Members of the fan community can then create their own role-playing servers, which would allow them to generate additional revenue.

