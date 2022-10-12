5 reasons why GTA 6 should be as realistic as Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) has been hailed as one of the most realistic games Rockstar Games have ever produced, so it makes sense for GTA 6 to adopt a realistic framework that makes RDR 2 so memorable.

Moreover, RDR 2 showcased how far Rockstar Games have come regarding technology and storytelling. For some, RDR 2's realism was the highlight of the title.

GTA 6 can draw in more players with a greater emphasis on realism

1) Immersive gameplay

One of the best things RDR 2 did was to create an immersive world for players to roam. This aspect of any open-world game is important, but such a world must have realistic elements.

RDR 2 exemplifies this adherence to realism with features such as the main character's beard automatically growing over time or his clothes getting dirty if players don't change their outfit or wash it.

This is one of the main reasons why GTA 6 should adopt RDR 2's style of realism in both gameplay and story, as the GTA series is already known for being significantly over the top. But if developers manage to strike a balance between the outlandish tone of the GTA series and the grim realism of RDR 2's world, they will be able to create highly immersive gameplay.

2) Intricately detailed world

Every small aspect of RDR 2, such as the look of mud or the lightning in the sky, has been painstakingly created by teams of developers so that all of them feel as realistic as possible. For some fans, this might seem a little overboard, as many of these details are not even noticed by most players.

But in reality, when these little realistic details come together, they have an overall effect on the entire visual style of the world where the game is taking place.

GTA 6 should adopt this detailed realistic world of RDR 2 and try to incorporate as many small, realistic details as possible. Moreover, exploration is more rewarding and memorable once players find these details.

3) Atmospheric virtual space

A realistic world is important for setting up an atmospheric tone throughout the gameplay. This can only happen when the realism of the world seeps into the gameplay, such as the sound of waterfalls or dust flying over the plain field, which helps create a realistic aesthetic.

Saint Denis, a major city in the game, is a good example of this as just by traveling through this city at night, players can witness how beautifully the street light falls on the muddy road, creating a calming atmosphere.

Thus, GTA 6 should have this quality as players will spend more time traveling through virtual spaces if it provides a realism that reflects the real world.

Moreover, an atmospheric setting is always crucial if the game wants to engage players in the world it is trying to create and provide a healthy dose of escapism.

4) Relatable characters

A character becomes realistic when their struggles to achieve or find something are relatable. RDR 2 is a masterclass in this aspect, as most of the main characters have hopes and dreams that are so ingrained in realism that it is hard not to get connected to them.

Take RDR 2's main character, for example, he is someone who had a difficult childhood, having lost his parents when he was only 14. Even after growing up in an Outlaw gang, he tried his hardest to maintain a sense of morality.

The GTA series does have characters similar to them. Unfortunately, most of them can be relegated to a certain trope. Therefore, GTA 6 should adopt the realistic treatment of characters from RDR 2 and try to incorporate them into the world they are trying to create.

This way, gamers will care about what is happening to the characters and be excited to see what will happen to them.

5) Grounded storyline

Many prominent sources have stated multiple times that RDR 2 has the best story Rockstar Games has ever created, and one of the main reasons for its critical acclaim is the plot's realistic nature. Everything that happened on RDR 2 was grounded in reality and was very engaging to see unfold.

Therefore, GTA 6 should consider adopting this realism into its storyline, as with realistic scenarios, least in terms of it happening in real life, as it will help players engage more.

Furthermore, it does not have to be a non-fiction type of realism but rather an exaggerated form of realism where real story beats can be combined with absurd situations. Thus, creating a far more interesting plot for players to follow.

