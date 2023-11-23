5 reasons why GTA Online Annis Remus is one of the best Prize Rides

The latest GTA Online weekly update has put the Annis Remus up for grabs as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. Players can participate in the LS Car Meet Series to try and win this ride for free until November 29, 2023. Although it has rather pedestrian looks, this Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) inspired car can shine in Grand Theft Auto Online.

In fact, it can even be considered one of the best Prize Rides, given its attributes and the conditions that must be fulfilled to win it. So, let's look at five reasons why the GTA Online Annis Remus is one of the best LS Car Meet Prize Rides.

GTA Online Annis Remus: High customizability and 4 more reasons why it's one of the best Prize Rides

1) Good performance statistics

YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests show that the Annis Remus can hit a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). This is neither too slow nor too fast and, oddly enough, is just a little bit slower than the GTA Online Ocelot Virtue, a Super Car with a 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) top speed.

Remus' acceleration has been rated 81.75 by Rockstar Games and can be enhanced further via customization. Therefore, doing well in the LS Car Meet Series this week can get them a car that performs quite well for absolutely no cost.

2) Players will save lots of money

Annis Remus' page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/DigitalCarAddict)

Although the Annis Remus boasts pretty good performance statistics, it isn't worth $1,370,000. The car's Trade Price of $1,027,500 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos isn't too cheap either. Most in-game commodities are overpriced, but paying over a million dollars for this car doesn't feel justified.

Hence, it being listed as this week's GTA Online Prize Car will save anyone interested lots of money. That amount can be invested into businesses or other useful items that would be beneficial in the long run.

3) Easy winning condition

Each GTA Online weekly update introduces a new LS Car Meet Prize Ride that has a unique winning condition. The Annis Remus can be won by finishing in the top three in the LS Car Meet Series races for three consecutive days. The offer lasts until the next weekly update, that is, until November 29, 2023.

This is a rather easy winning condition and gives players a pretty good shot at getting the Prize Ride.

4) High customizability

The Annis Remus is based on the Nissan Silvia S13 and has a somewhat simplistic design. That said, players can enhance it to a great extent via customization. Rockstar Games has made no less than 27 customization categories available for the Annis Remus.

Along with the usual engine, armor, and brake upgrades, players can modify its bumpers, air filters, engine block, cam cover, strut braces, intercoolers, fenders, grilles, headlight covers, spoilers, and many more parts. Remus' interior can also be customized in various areas, with 15 liveries available for it.

5) Good choice for drifting

The Annis Remus falls in the Sports and Tuner Cars category. Most Tuner Cars in GTA Online are pretty good at drifting, and this car is no exception. It features a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, which is an essential component in good drift cars and can be equipped with Low Grip tires at the LS Car Meet to further enable this technique.

It might take some practice, but once players are used to Remus' movement, they should be able to perform smooth and lengthy drifts. This is a fun activity that can keep them entertained while they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

