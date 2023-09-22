5 reasons to own GTA Online Auto Shop after the latest update

Investing in a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Auto Shop is one of the best decisions one can make after the recent weekly update. Rockstar Games has discounted all of its properties and optional upgrades by 40% through September 27, 2023, making this week a great time to get one. The best thing about this business is that it offers more than one way of making money.

Additionally, owning an Auto Shop provides some exclusive perks that will particularly appeal to car enthusiasts. For those still wondering if they should buy one, here are five reasons to own a GTA Online Auto Shop after the latest update.

Exotic Exports and 4 more reasons to own a GTA Online Auto Shop after the latest update

1) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

After buying an Auto Shop and completing its setup mission, Impounded Car, players can start Auto Shop Robberies in GTA Online. These are contract based jobs that feature two setup missions, and a finale, much like heists. Here are all the Auto Shop Robbery Contracts in the game:

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The Superdollar Deal

The Prison Contract

The Agency Deal

The E.C.U Job

The Lost Contract

The Union Depository Contract

Out of these eight contracts, three spawn on the Auto Shop job board, of which players can start one. The payout of these jobs is around $200,000; however, The Union Depository Contract can pay over $300,000. Through September 27, 2023, Auto Shop Robberies are paying double the usual cash and RP.

2) Unlocks all vehicle modifications

Players love customizing their cars in GTA Online. This can be done at vehicle workshops such as Los Santos Customs, or at those attached to in-game businesses. While there are many modification options under each category, some only get unlocked after attaining a certain rank, or completing some jobs.

This hinders newer players from getting the best parts for their rides. That said, owning an Auto Shop unlocks all of these modifications exclusively at the Auto Shop vehicle workshop. They also get to purchase all modifications at a 5% discount.

3) Exotic Exports

Exotic Exports is another Auto Shop-related job offering 2x cash and RP this week. It gets unlocked after completing an Auto Shop Robbery, and tasks players with stealing and delivering 10 specific vehicles in exchange for money. The names of these cars are listed on a board in the Auto Shop and change every day.

Delivering each car pays $20,000; and delivering all 10 for the day pays a bonus $100,000. Exotic Exports is quite like the Sunshine Autos vehicle list from GTA Vice City. The next game in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is rumored to be set in Vice City as well.

4) Auto Shop Client Jobs

GTA Online Auto Shop's Client Jobs are one of the easiest ways of making a decent amount of money. Once players complete the Auto Shop's setup mission, they will be informed about a customer's car requiring service. They must tend to the vehicle and apply modifications as per the customer's needs, and then deliver it.

They can either complete this delivery themselves or task it to one of their Auto Shop employees. Choosing either of these options is fine, but delivering cars themselves gets the job done faster. Interestingly, Client Job payouts have also been doubled through September 27, 2023.

5) 10-car garage

Needless to say, cars are one of the main features in a game called Grand Theft Auto. GTA Online boasts a never ending catalog of cars and bikes that players can purchase from in-game websites. Even though many were removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, there are still plenty to choose from.

A garage is required to store them, but the ones with larger capacities are rather expensive. Luckily, Auto Shops come with a 10-car garage, hence buying one will save players the expense of an extra vehicle storage facility.

Poll : Do you think businesses like the Auto Shop will return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes