GTA Online on PC is highly enjoyable, owing to all the missions and activities one can participate in. However, some aspects are missing from the game compared to the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online that the current-generation console players get to experience. To fans' disappointment, Rockstar Games skipped the PC platform for such an amazing upgrade even though it can run quite well.

Several other things require an overhaul and an upgrade to make GTA Online on PC even better. Most of them have already made their way through the E&E version for consoles, so naturally, PC players would also like these upgrades.

This article will offer five reasons GTA Online on PC needs an upgrade before the studio rolls out the next title in the series.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons GTA Online on PC needs an upgrade

1) Every other modern platform has it

One of the biggest reasons most players want to see an upgrade for GTA Online on PC is because most other modern platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have already received a similar update that has elevated the game.

Earlier, Rockstar Games released similar updates for all the platforms to maintain the equilibrium. However, PC players feel left out and want the studio to roll out something like the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for GTA Online on PC for an experience similar to that for current-generation console players.

2) Several features feel outdated

GTA Online on PC and console is quite old now. This means there are several features in the online multiplayer mode that are outdated and in need of an overhaul. Basic gameplay mechanics like vehicle management and upgrades can be improved.

Other things like sell missions can sometimes become a pain to complete due to glitches and how Rockstar Games has made them. An upgrade to fix them or even make them more sensible for GTA Online on PC would be much appreciated.

3) The hardware is capable of handling better

PC hardware only keeps getting better and better each year, which increases its capability to run games like GTA Online and deliver impressive performance. However, most things in the online multiplayer mode are old and could use an overhaul.

Upgrading the already existing character models, graphics, and some core features would be quite fun, as well as utilizing the impressive hardware and running GTA Online on PC in a much better way. This is another reason fans would like to receive such an update soon.

4) PC players won't receive GTA 6 on Day 1

While the GTA 6 release date has not yet been fixed, Rockstar Games plans to roll out the next installment in the series in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, the studio hasn't yet made any announcement for the PC release, much to the fans' disappointment.

So, while current-generation console players will enjoy GTA 6, PC players will have to stay content with GTA Online. This is another reason a big upgrade for the game's PC version would work out quite well for both the studio and the players since it would give them something new and interesting to pass the time before getting their hands on the next title.

5) Mods are already doing a great job

There are numerous mods for GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode that allow you to get a completely different experience than what Rockstar offers. While it is quite amazing, it is also slightly disappointing because the studio should be releasing an upgrade for GTA Online on PC.

The mods might be able to elevate the game, but they are still third-party software, and not everybody knows or likes to use them. This is why Rockstar Games should take this into its hands and deliver a big update for the game that overhauls the graphics and upgrades the gameplay for PC players.

While GTA Online on PC might not have the E&E version, they all have similar methods to make money if you're bored of doing heists.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to upgrade GTA Online for PC? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion