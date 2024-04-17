5 reasons GTA Online's Terrorbyte is the best investment even in 2024

The Benefactor Terrorbyte has been an integral part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online since its introduction in August 2018. This military-class expedition truck comes with numerous surprising features. While many veteran players already own the vehicle, some new players are still skeptical about its utilities and worthiness. However, the player base's common experiences imply it's still a must-have vehicle.

This article lists five reasons to invest in the Benefactor Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 points that make the Benefactor Terrorbyte a worthy investment in GTA Online in 2024

1) It houses the Oppressor Mk II

The expedition truck with the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons players still buy the Benefactor Terrorbyte is to own the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. The latter vehicle can only be purchased if you own the expedition truck and have completed five Client Jobs from it.

Moreover, the Oppressor Mk II can only be customized inside the truck. Therefore, if you plan to own the flying motorcycle for your grind in Grand Theft Auto Online, you must first own the truck. Another thing to note is you can purchase the Terrorbyte only if you have the Nightclub business.

2) It offers Client Jobs

The Client Jobs through the Benefactor Terrorbyte are among the best money-making methods in GTA Online for grinders. Paige Harris offers six Client Jobs through her touchscreen computer inside the truck:

Robbery in Progress Data Sweep Targeted Data Diamond Shopping Collector's Pieces Deal Breaker

While the first four can be played solo, the others require at least one more player under your organization. The Targeted Data and the Diamond Shopping mission also require you to have the Drone station installed in the expedition truck. Doing these missions is a great way to retrieve the vehicle's investment cost.

3) You can manage your businesses remotely

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a great place to manage all the best business in GTA 5 Online via remote access. You just have to register as a Boss to access the businesses from the touchscreen computer.

It includes all the Executive Office Businesses, MC Clubhouse Businesses, and the Hangar Business. However, you’ll only be able to source supplies for all the businesses. Another thing to note is that the touchscreen computer does not include the Acid Lab operations. Nonetheless, it is a great way to manage your businesses on the go.

4) It provides armor protection

Since the Benefactor Terrorbyte is a military-class truck, it's solid structure can protect everything inside. It is one of the most armored vehicles in GTA 5 Online that can withstand the following firepower:

34 Homing Missiles

34 RPG, Sticky Bombs, and Grenades

81 rounds of Explosive Bullets

17 Tank Cannons

Eight Anti-aircraft Missiles

These stats surely make the expedition truck one of the best vehicles to drive in a crowded lobby. However, the windows are only slightly bullet-resistant, and you may get shot while sitting in the cabin.

5) Other facilities

The Benefactor Terrorbyte in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor Terrorbyte comes with various other facilities you can manually opt for. They are as follows:

Turret Station

Drone Station

Weapon Workshop

Specialized Workshop

Player Scanner

The Turret and Drone Stations work as the weapon upgrades for the vehicle, allowing you to attack other players. You can also use the Weapon Workshop to build your special Mk II weapons in GTA 5 Online. The Specialized Workshop is only reserved for the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. Keep in mind that you have to spend extra money to equip the first four facilities from the list.

