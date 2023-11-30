5 reasons why GTA Online Winter DLC should have Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa's voice was the first thing we heard in Grand Theft Auto 5's debut trailer. However, he has yet to make an appearance in GTA Online, the title's multiplayer mode. The character's voice actor, Ned Luke, has seemingly been dropping hints about a possible return in the upcoming Winter DLC, but Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything in that regard.

The next title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, will soon take away the spotlight from the incredibly popular 2013 game. Hence, Michael must reappear in Los Santos before it is too late. In this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons why GTA Online Winter DLC should have Michael De Santa.

5 reasons why the GTA Online Winter DLC should feature the story mode protagonist, Michael De Santa

1) Only protagonist yet to return

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first game in the series to have three playable protagonists. The trio of Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton is beloved among fans, and they are three of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Trevor appears in the multiplayer as part of some Contact Missions, whereas Franklin returned in 2021 with The Contract DLC. However, none of the GTA Online updates have featured Michael. This is one of the biggest reasons why he should return in the next DLC.

2) Michael is arguably the main character

Although GTA 5 features three protagonists, Michael De Santa is arguably its main character. As stated earlier, the first trailer of this 2013 Rockstar Games title began with Michael's voice. He is also integral to the story, and there is a lot of focus on his relationship with his family, friends, and enemies.

This is not to discount Franklin or Trevor's importance, but Michael's journey seems to overshadow the other two. Given his prominence in the story mode, it is strange how he hasn't yet appeared in the multiplayer. This is all the more reason why he should return in the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC.

3) Ned Luke's relationship with the community

Michael's voice actor, Ned Luke, has always been very active within the title's community and is incredibly popular among fans. Be it matters related to GTA 5 story mode or the highly anticipated sequel, Ned interacts with fans on a regular basis.

In fact, he recently even began livestreaming him playing the 2013 title on his official YouTube channel. Ned Luke's relationship with the community is a major reason why fans have been demanding his return to the franchise, and he deserves to play Michael De Santa once again.

4) Players need engaging content

Rockstar has been releasing DLCs for GTA Online at regular intervals, but the last few have been a little disappointing, leading to a lot of players starting to lose interest in the game. The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will debut in December, and it will take away even more attention from the game.

If the studio wants to sustain GTA Online for a longer time, it needs to release a major DLC with engaging content. The inclusion of Michael De Santa in the Winter DLC would certainly be a step in the right direction.

5) Perfect way to conclude Grand Theft Auto Online

The GTA 6 trailer announcement not only excited Grand Theft Auto fans but also gave rise to rumors about Rockstar possibly winding down support for Grand Theft Auto Online. If true, then it needs to be concluded the right way, given how greatly it has performed in the last decade.

Having Michael De Santa appear in the multiplayer as it draws to a close might be the perfect way to end things.

