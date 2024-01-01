5 reasons to own Hakuchou Drag in GTA 5 Online in 2024

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is one of the most notable two-wheelers in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released it in October 2016, and it still has its charm intact in 2024. There are various reasons to own the Hakuchou Drag in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The studio increased its importance in 2022 with the release of the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game. As a result, most veteran players already have the motorcycle in their garages.

This article lists five reasons why every player should own the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why the Hakuchou Drag is still one of the best motorcycles to own in GTA 5 Online

1) HSW upgradable vehicle

The first and most important reason to own the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is that it is an HSW upgradable vehicle in GTA 5 Online. After the release of the Expanded and Enhanced version, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can apply the special mod to their Hakuchou Drag to make it more powerful.

The HSW upgrades provide special brakes, engine tuning, liveries, transmission, and many more. Needless to say, the HSW variant of the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is better than the base model Hakuchou Drag. However, you must pay a premium price to unlock the special features. Rockstar Games also allows players to use the motorcycle in HSW races.

2) Top speed and performance

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online in 2024. According to the game files, its top speed is 98.80 mph or 159.00 km/h. However, a fully upgraded Hakuchou Drag can reach a top speed of up to 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can apply the HSW upgrades to further increase the top speed to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h. At the time of writing, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is the fourth fastest HSW vehicle in GTA Online. Expert riders can finish a lap within 0:57.590 seconds using the motorcycle.

3) Affordable price

While the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is already a feature-packed motorcycle, surprisingly, it is also one of the most affordable vehicles in GTA 5 Online. The Legendary Motorsport website sells it for a fixed price of $976,000. Considering the current economy of the multiplayer game, the price tag can be justified as affordable, if not cheap.

However, you must spend extra money to customize the vehicle and improve its performance. Rockstar Games charges around $1.4 million to unlock the Hao’s Special Upgrades for the motorcycle. A full vehicle customization should cost you roughly around $1.9 million.

4) Style and looks

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a stylish motorcycle based on the real-life Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. It has a bulky body with an extra-long rear wheelbase. The rear wheel is the only notable thing differentiating the Hakuchou Drag from the base model Shitzu Hakuchou. The entire body of the motorcycle is covered with fairing.

The motorcycle can easily grab anyone’s attention on the road with its sophisticated looks. It is one of the best GTA Online vehicles to drive around in Los Santos. The HSW upgrades make the Hakuchou Drag look even cooler with special liveries.

5) Customizations

If you are a fan of customized vehicles, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is one of the best choices for you in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games offers many customization options to modify the looks and performance of the motorcycle. You can customize the fuel tank, brakes, fairings, mudguards, exhaust, liveries, and many more.

Till January 3, 2023, the gaming studio is offering many collectibles and missions as part of the GTA Online New Year's Event. You can use the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag to complete them all. It is also best for driving on the snow-filled roads.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes