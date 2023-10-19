5 reasons to hunt ghosts in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed

The Ghosts Exposed event is one of the most popular celebratory missions added to the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. Rockstar Games introduced this event on October 12, 2023, allowing players to hunt for ghosts around the map. You can find ten ghosts in this collectible mission. Despite being short, the mission has many surprises that keep players engaged for hours.

While veteran players and hardcore fans have already completed the event, this article lists five reasons why you should play the Ghosts Exposed in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why the Ghosts Exposed ghost hunt is a must-try event in GTA Online

1) Limited-period event

One of the reasons to hunt ghosts this Halloween season is that it is a limited-period event. Rockstar Games introduced the Ghosts Exposed event last Thursday and extended it for an additional week with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

However, there is no guarantee that it will be extended further. Therefore, players are advised to start and finish the mission as soon as possible. Once it is gone from the game, there is a little chance that Rockstar Games will bring it back next year or anytime in the future.

2) To test your hunting skills

The Ghosts Exposed collectible event requires sharp hunting skills and punctuality to progress. It is a time-specific mission that spawns at 20:00 hrs every night and ends at 6:00 hrs in GTA Online. Each ghost only spawns for one hour, approximately two minutes in real life.

Moreover, they appear at different locations, each with various spawn points within the same area. Therefore, players must be fast and precise to complete the event in two nights (minimum time required). You can check out the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed guide to get an overview of the entire event.

3) To win the monetary rewards

While the Ghosts Exposed event is already spooky and intriguing, it is also one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online in October 2023. Rockstar Games offers monetary rewards for all players who participate in the mission and a special bonus for those who complete it.

Finding and photographing each ghost offers $20,000. You can earn up to $200,000 by hunting all ten ghosts in the multiplayer game. Moreover, Rockstar Games offers an additional $50,000 when you find and photograph the 10th ghost. In total, you can make up to $250,000 by playing the mission.

4) To unlock the special Ghosts Exposed livery

Along with the $250,000 monetary reward, Rockstar Games also offers a special livery named “Ghosts Exposed” for the newly released Albany Brigham sedan car in GTA Online. The livery is initially locked for the vehicle and can only be acquired after completing the event. You can take your Brigham to any Los Santos Customs and apply for the livery for free.

While the Albany Brigham is a replica of the Ghostbusters car (Ecto-1a) from the popular Hollywood movie Ghostbusters II, the Ghosts Exposed livery completes the car's looks by replicating the same decals. If you are a fan of the movie, you must get the car and the livery.

5) To find the hidden Easter eggs

The Ghosts Exposed event is full of Easter eggs and hidden surprises. While we already discussed the Ghosts Exposed livery that replicates the Ghostbusters car, you can also find Johnny Klebitz during the ghost hunt. Rockstar Games added Jhonny, the biker and the protagonist of The Lost and Dammed, as the final ghost.

He appears between 12:00 hrs and 1:00 hrs during the GTA Online free mode event at the exact location where he was killed in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. If you zoom into the head of Jhonny’s ghost, you can still find the injury that killed him.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.

Poll : Have you completed the Ghosts Exposed event in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes