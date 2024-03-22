5 reasons to own HVY APC in GTA Online this week (March 22-27)

The APC in GTA Online is a deadly vehicle that can mow down your enemies and also offer good protection at the same time. While it is quite fantastic, several players sideline it for reasons like top speed and acceleration. On the other hand, they ignore some of the most amazing things this beast has to offer, which practically overshadows its disadvantages.

Veteran players are already aware of these features since the APC was featured in GTA Online back in 2017 with the Gunrunning Pack. Ever since, it has been a big deal for anyone looking for both offense and defense.

This article will highlight five such reasons why everyone should own the APC in GTA Online.

Five reasons why you should own the HVY APC in GTA Online

1) It's a military vehicle

The APC in GTA Online is an armored vehicle in the game that also falls in the Military category as it does not come under the normal trucks or cars category. It is both huge and relatively agile, making it quite perfect for players looking for something different.

It is also perfect for role-playing since its design is based on the real-life Soviet BRDM-2 and takes inspiration from the BTR-80 as well as the Cadillac Gage Commando, giving it its iconic looks as well as the huge size.

2) It's a weaponized vehicle

Weaponized vehicles like the APC in GTA Online as well as the HVY Chernobog, are quite priced because of their offensive power. While the APC is certainly not fast or capable of flying, it can equip either of the two weapons: Cannon and SAM Battery.

On top of that, it also has regular machine guns mounted on its side for extra firepower. These allow the APC in GTA Online to wreak havoc on the enemies without struggling too much. It's agile enough to chase the target and deadly enough to take them out.

3) It's on sale this week

Another reason to acquire the APC in the game this week (March 22-27) is that it is currently on sale during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. While it normally costs a whopping $3,092,250 to purchase this beast, you can get it for a massive 40% discount right now.

This means you only need to pay $1,855,350 to own this behemoth in the online multiplayer mode. This makes it a great opportunity to spend some cash on this amazing vehicle that offers both armor and weapons to take down enemies from a defended position.

4) It can float on water

Another reason that makes the APC in GTA Online one of the best to purchase during the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts is its ability to float on water. This further increases its usability and provides the driver with new angles to shoot the enemy.

On top of that, the APC can stay submerged without taking damage, although it eventually resurfaces and keeps floating. This is one of the biggest advantages that this vehicle has over most other weaponized ones in the online multiplayer mode. However, you should also note that it loses speed when floating and takes some time to reach its full potential due to its slow acceleration.

5) Offers decent protection

As mentioned before, the APC in GTA Online is an armored weaponized Military vehicle that has both weapons as well as armor to deal with rockets and missiles. While it offers similar protection to the current GTA Online podium car (Nightshark), its weapons give it an advantage over others.

When it comes to offering protection, the APC in GTA Online can take the following number of explosives before blowing up:

Homing Missiles: 8

RPG: 8

8 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds: 19

19 Tank Cannon: 4

4 Anti-Aircraft: 1

This makes it a great choice of vehicle when roaming around public lobbies or when dealing with pesky NPCs.

The ongoing weekly update also offers some amazing things players should purchase in GTA Online.

