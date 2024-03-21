5 best things in GTA Online that players should own (March 21-27, 2024)

Some of the best things in GTA Online that players should own come at an expense. They're either too expensive or too hard to use, which makes them challenging for not only veteran players but also beginners. Thankfully, the regular weekly updates offer good discounts on some of them, making them worth purchasing and spending the cash on.

But, with limited knowledge about the game, new players often end up investing their cash in items that won't help them in any way. So, some guidance would let them know about some amazing things that online multiplayer mode has to offer.

This article will do just that and tell you about the five best things in GTA Online that you should purchase this week.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Weaponized Ignus, Chernobog, and 3 of the other best things in GTA Online that one should purchase

1) HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

Anyone looking for protection or planning to dish out damage should purchase the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. While this beast usually costs $1,795,500 in the game, you can get it at an amazing 40% discount.

This means you have to spend only $1,077,300 to own one of the best things in GTA Online. The HVY Insurgent Pick-Up is an armored weaponized Off-Road, so you can take it down gravel and muddy tracks while also shooting at enemies from your secure seat. Moreover, this behemoth can carry nine players at once. It also takes 27 Homing Missiles and nine RPGs to blow it up.

2) HVY Chernobog

The HVY Chernobog is another addition to the best things in GTA Online to own. This weaponized Military vehicle offers amazing firepower to players who know how to keep their distance and rain down ballistic missiles on their enemies.

While one will need to spend $1,500,000 to normally purchase it in the game, the ongoing update is offering a 40% discount on its price, making it available for a mere $900,000. This is quite excellent since there are only so many other vehicles that offer such firepower in the online multiplayer mode.

3) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark has always been one of the best vehicles in the game due to its performance. Since it's the current GTA Online podium car, one can obtain it for free without spending a single penny. However, you'll need to visit the Diamond Casino each day and try your luck at the Spinning Wheel.

Despite its humongous size and being armored to the teeth, the HVY Nightshark can reach a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h). This is one more reason that makes it one of the best things in GTA Online you should purchase. Furthermore, it can take around 27 Homing Missiles as well as nine RPGs before blowing up.

4) Pegassi Weaponised Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the best things in GTA Online that you can own simply because it's a weaponized Supercar. Not only does it have excellent looks, but it can also fire at enemies to keep them in check if they decide to go on offense.

Apart from being on the list of GTA Online weekly discounts, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can also try it out via the HSW Premium Test Ride. Others can obtain the car for 30% off till March 27, 2024. Apart from its weapons, the Pegassi Weaponised Ignus also offers a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h) with the HSW Performance upgrade.

5) Salvage Yard

Salvage Yard is one of the newest businesses in the game and makes good money for a decent effort. While the property costs $1.6 million to $2.6 million in the game, you can obtain it for a 25% discount this week.

This makes it worth spending the cash on since the game refreshes the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles each week, making it interesting to continue robbing the targets that own these cars. The Tow Truck upgrade also generates passive income, which is a nice compensation for all the effort.

The game also offers more discounts on other items one can check out and purchase according to their need.

