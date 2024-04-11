5 reasons to own Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online

Rockstar Games debuted the Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online under the Criminal Enterprises DLC in July 2022. The vehicle is part of the game's Sports Cars category and can be purchased for $1,795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website which, needless to say, isn't cheap. That said, from looks to performance, the Corsita has it all, making it worth the hefty investment.

Furthermore, it is on the Diamond Casino Podium as of this writing, meaning that players have a chance to get it for free but only through April 17, 2024. For those interested in learning more about this car, here are five reasons to own a Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online.

Reasons to own a Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online: Good overall rating, great looks, and more

1) Great speed

One of the most important things players look for in GTA Online cars is speed, which the Lampadati Corsita possesses. While its standard version can hit 101.19 mph (162.85 km/h) at best, once fully upgraded, it can touch a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) per the performance tests conducted by popular GTA vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322.

This puts the Corsita among the fastest Sports Cars in the game in terms of top speed. Thus, if you want a fast ride, this vehicle is a good choice.

2) Good overall rating

The Corsita's base statistics (Image via GTA Base)

The Lampadati Corsita is not only fast but it also boasts an impressive overall performance rating of 82.68. For context, it is only bested by the Grotti Itali RSX in its class, which has an overall rating of 83.13.

Here are the scores given to the Corsita in various departments by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 87.38

- 87.38 Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Braking - 43.33

- 43.33 Handling - 100.00

That said, it should be noted that it does take a little while to accelerate to a high speed despite the numbers. However, it handles well and should be easy for even inexperienced drivers to drive.

3) Decent choice for missions

The aforementioned statistics are a clear indication of what the Lampdati Corsita is capable of in terms of performance. You can use it to participate in certain multiplayer races as well as in some missions.

Although weaponized or armored cars may be a better choice to go up against enemy NPCs in GTA Online missions, the Lampadati Corsita's speed makes it a great asset for tasks that require traveling long distances quickly across the map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

4) Looks great

Here is what the Lampadati Corsita looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

Those looking to add a stylish car to their garage can opt for the Lampadati Corsita. It has a sleek design that appears to be inspired by the real-life Maserati MC20. The front end is wide, featuring grilles and vertical modern headlights.

The rest of its body is smooth with a glass-covered engine bay sitting at the back, right behind the car's two seats. The Corsita's doors open in a butterfly formation, revealing its luxurious interior.

Although it costs nearly $2,000,000, players have a chance to get it for free until the current GTA Online weekly update lasts, that is through April 17, 2024.

5) Decent customizability

There are 24 customization categories available for the Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online. Apart from performance upgrades, one can modify its front bumper, rear diffusers, exhausts, grilles, mudguards, roof, skirts, splitters, spoilers, sunstrips, and trunk.

There are some interesting liveries available for this car to improve its visual appeal. Completely upgrading the Corsita can cost up to $401,330, which is a little expensive. However, it isn't much if you win it for free as the GTA Online Podium Car this week.

