5 reasons to own Mammoth Tula in GTA Online (July 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has no shortage of aircraft that its players can purchase. While their price tags are usually more expensive than most land-based vehicles, it is justified because of the vast amount of features that they pack. One such plane is the Mammoth Tula, a Kaman K-16-inspired aircraft that boasts endless utility in the game. Albeit costly, there are ways to acquire it at a cheaper rate.

Introduced to the title in 2017 with the Smuggler's Run update, the Mammoth Tula continues to be useful even today. That said, here are five reasons to own the Mammoth Tula in GTA Online in July 2023.

VTOL mode and 4 more reasons to own the Mammoth Tula in GTA Online (July 2023)

1) Mammoth Tula is a weaponized plane

In a competitive environment such as that of GTA Online, players must be able to defend themselves. One way of doing this is by getting weaponized vehicles. The Mammoth Tula is a great choice in this regard.

Via customization, players can equip it with Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, or Cluster bombs, ranging between $75,000 and $120,000.

Additionally, a Single or Dual 50 Cal Turret or a 7.62mm Minigun Turret can be fitted in the Tula as well. In terms of countermeasures, there are Chaff, Flares, and various colored smoke options available.

However, to customize any aircraft, players must own a Hangar. There are a few options for this property in the game, but all are quite expensive.

2) Solid build

The Mammoth Tula is not only strong offensively, but its solid build makes it incredibly durable as well. While battling other aircraft, players will surely have to defend themselves against missiles and explosives of different types. Tula's armor can be reinforced while customizing it in a GTA Online Hangar to deal with this.

Once its armor is completely upgraded, this plane can resist two Homing Missile strikes, and one hit from an Explosive Round. It is also bulletproof from the back, which provides extra protection to its pilot.

3) VTOL mode

Some GTA Online planes are capable of taking off and landing vertically, just like any regular helicopter. This ability is called VTOL, which is luckily present in the Mammoth Tula by default. The VTOL mode not only allows a plane to take off and land vertically but it can also be used to hover in the air when triggered mid-flight.

Since aiming from an aircraft's weapons system is not as free-flowing as pointing a gun, hovering makes this process much easier. Apart from VTOL, the Mammoth Tula can also be equipped with a JATO (Jet-Assisted Take-Off) mode, which helps short-range take-offs.

4) Floats on Water

One of the best things about the Mammoth Tula is that it can float on water. While many GTA Online planes can also be weaponized, the Mammoth Tula goes past them with the help of its floating ability. This is extremely useful when collecting crates dropped in lakes or the ocean.

Once the crate is found and collected, players can enter the plane and quickly take off vertically by utilizing its VTOL mode. This feature is not available in many of the planes added by Rockstar Games, which makes the Mammoth Tula quite unique.

5) Trade Price

The Mammoth Tula is available on Warstock Cache and Carry with a standard price of $4,100,000. While it is certainly expensive, players can reduce its cost to $3,075,000 by unlocking its Trade Price. This can be done by completing 21 Air Freight Cargo missions. These jobs are a part of the Hangar business.

Completing them not only reduces Mammoth Tula's price but also helps players in making additional money. However, this aircraft is available for purchase at a 30% discount through July 19, 2023, as part of the new GTA Online weekly update.

