5 reasons why Ocelot F620 should return in GTA Online

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that players can buy and store in their garage. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has also removed quite a few vehicles that were previously purchasable from the in-game store. One such vehicle is the Ocelot F620, which is no longer available to the GTA Online community. This is quite disappointing because the vehicle was a popular choice among the playerbase.

While Rockstar Games has decided to feature this vehicle in the weekly updates, it will take a long time for it to appear during the rotation. Now, there are several reasons why the developers should add this vehicle back to the online multiplayer.

This article will go over five such points, highlighting the best features of the Ocelot F620 and why it should be a regular vehicle in the game.

Top five reasons why Ocelot F620 needs to become a regular car in GTA Online once again

1) Looks

Looks are a defining feature of any vehicle. While it certainly does not reflect the performance, it's still better to drive a good-looking car rather than a visually unsatisfying one. This is one of the biggest reasons why Ocelot F620 is so popular among the GTA Online community.

This sleek coupe comes in a variety of colors but can be prominently seen in either red or green. The vehicle is based on the real-life Jaguar XK and Maserati GranTurismo, giving it a great look that is pleasing to the eye while also not looking bland.

2) Availability in both campaign and online multiplayer

Ocelot F620 is one vehicle that can be found in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. This means that the vehicle enthusiasts of the community could obtain and store this car while in the main storyline while also doing a variety of things in multiplayer.

While the car could be purchased from the in-game stores, players could also steal it off the road. This allowed gamers with no money to enjoy riding this beautiful vehicle across Los Santos. Although the car can still be stolen, it's difficult to spot it in the game.

3) Top speed and performance

The Ocelot F620 is not only a good-looking vehicle in the game but also a beast when it comes to performance. Although it is by no means the best vehicle in GTA Online, it still boasts a good top speed and handling.

This car can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h), which is not considered slow in the game. Along with good speed, the Ocelot F620 also provides excellent handling that ensures a stable vehicle that can maneuver smoothly through the traffic. This makes it one of the best-handling cars in GTA Online.

4) Affordability

Veterans and newbies alike know that a good car is almost always categorized as an expensive vehicle in GTA Online. Fortunately, it does not tear a hole in the pocket to purchase the Ocelot F620. As mentioned before, this car was found across Los Santos and could be stolen. But, if someone was unable to locate this vehicle in the city, purchasing it from the stores was always an option.

The Ocelot F620 comes at a price tag of just $80,000, making it one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA Online. But the cheapness does not define the car's quality. The F620 delivers good power and handling while also flaunting good looks that rival most of the expensive vehicles in the game.

5) Modifications

The GTA Online community loves to modify their vehicles to boost performance and change the looks according to their taste. While some cars have a limited number of available modifications, others come at a steep price, making it impossible for new players to purchase and equip them.

But, the Ocelot F620, which itself is easily and reasonably available, offers a variety of modifications for a cheap price. This is another reason why this vehicle is so popular among the Grand Theft Auto Online community.

These were some reasons why Rockstar Games should add the Ocelot F620 as a regular vehicle to GTA Online once more. They might even add this vehicle to the upcoming game since quite a few cars were seen in the GTA 6 leaks.

