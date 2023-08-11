5 reasons to own Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online in 2023

The Ocelot XA-21 is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released it as part of the Gunrunning Pack update on August 2017. Despite its age, its stylish look can beat many other latest cars in the multiplayer game. It is a hypercar based on the real-life Jaguar C-X75 with minor influences from the 2017 Jaguar F-Type, Maserati GranTurismo, McLaren P1, and Koenigsegg Regera.

It is one of the top-performing cars in Grand Theft Auto Online and a favorite for many. However, due to its old age, many new players are still unaware of its capabilities. This article lists five reasons why all GTA Online players should get the Ocelot XA-21 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons to drive the Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online in 2023

1) Limited-time vehicle

The first and most important reason to own the Ocelot XA-21 in 2023 is that it is a limited-time vehicle. Rockstar Games removed the car from the in-game store after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and re-added it as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can find it inside the Luxury Autos Showroom.

However, the car is only available till next Wednesday, August 16, 2023. After that, the gaming studio may remove the XA-21 from the catalog again. Although it cannot be used in the new Assault on Cayo Perico gameplay, the car still has many in-game utilities.

2) Discounted price

Along with reintroducing the vehicle, Rockstar Games is also offering a heavy discount on the Ocelot XA-21 hypercar. Previously, Legendary Motorsports used to charge $2,375,000 for the car. However, players can now purchase it at a 40% discount for $1,425,000, making it a must-grab deal.

Many old players used to complain that the gaming studio was charging too much for the GTA Online supercar. However, the new $1.4 million price tag and pre-installed customizations make it a worthwhile investment. However, you will still have to spend extra money if you further upgrade the car.

3) Customizations

The Ocelot XA-21 is one of the highly customizable cars in GTA Online. Despite being an old car, Rockstar Games offers a plethora of customization options that completely change its looks. Los Santos Customs offers 14 bumpers, 15 exhausts, 15 grilles, 14 hoods, four roofs, and many other options.

Complete customization of the car costs roughly around $370,000. Although it does not come with liveries, players can experiment with the Primary and Secondary color options to make the car look eye-catching. However, players must stick to the active spoiler feature that comes by default, as Rockstar doesn’t offer any aftermarket spoilers.

4) Performance

The Ocelot XA-21 has excellent traction and cornering capability and can easily beat all other supercars in GTA Online. It is a hybrid-electric car powered by an engine similar to the Jaguar C-X75. However, players can opt for a race-tuned V8 engine or a custom V12 engine during aftermarket customization.

The engine is connected to a massive six-speed transmission box that spins all four wheels simultaneously. This helps GTA Online players easily control the car in difficult situations. The aerodynamic design also adds to the performance and allows the car to glide through tight spaces and traffic easily.

5) Race compatibility

The Ocelot XA-21 is one of the best race cars in GTA Online that players can opt for in 2023. While the game files show a top speed of 98.92 mph or 159.20 km/h, it can reach speeds up to 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h when fully upgraded.

The race track performance is also remarkable. According to Broughy1322, a popular gaming YouTuber, the XA-21 can finish a lap in 0:59.927 minutes. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans also want to drive this car in the upcoming game.

Poll : Do you own the Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes