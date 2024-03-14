5 reasons to own Pegassi Osiris in GTA Online this week (March 14-20, 2024)

The Pegassi Osiris is an amazing car in GTA Online that's often underestimated by the community. This is quite natural since Rockstar Games added the car to the game back in 2015. Since then, several additions have been made, some better than others. However, the Pegassi Osiris remains an underdog, which few players have noticed. Newbies get even more confused due to the overwhelming number of cars available.

This article will explain five reasons you should have the Pegassi Osiris in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 reasons to purchase the Pegassi Osiris between March 14 and 20

1) Its design

Among the various Supercars in GTA Online, the Pegassi Osiris stands out quite a bit owing to its design. While it's relatively simple compared to some of the more extravagant cars in the game, it doesn't look boring or bland at all. This is mainly because the design is based on the real-life Pagani Zonda and Huayra and the Ferrari LaFerrari.

Its curved and aerodynamic-focused design is also quite distinctive. The large air intakes at the front, as well as the ones on the rear, give the vehicle a rather sporty look. The slanting rear makes it very aerodynamic, allowing the car to reach a good top speed.

2) The top speed

Many Supercars that look quite amazing in the game lack top speed, which is a big issue that most players are aware of. Fortunately, the Pegassi Osiris, which is a part of the current GTA Online weekly update, is different in this regard, much to the happiness of the fans.

The car can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) after a full upgrade, as tested by the popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322. This is quite a good speed for the car and allows it to outrun most of the trouble that one can face in online multiplayer mode. It is one of the reasons why you should purchase the car this week.

3) You might get it for free

While the Pegassi Osiris looks amazing and has a high top speed, it costs a whopping $1,950,000. Fortunately, it's the current GTA Online Podium vehicle, so you can try your luck at the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino to get the car for free.

This is fantastic news, especially for new players who don't have enough funds to obtain an amazing car in the game. You can keep trying to obtain the car each day, and if you're lucky, you could get the Pegassi Osiris as a reward. So, we highly recommend spinning the wheel and trying each day till you succeed.

4) Amazing performance and grip

Like the Obey 8F Drafter that Rockstar Games is giving away for free, the Pegassi Osiris has amazing performance and handling that sets it apart from other cars in the game. Not only is it a great option for normal cruising, but it also performs great on the track. The performance alone makes it an ideal pick for new and veteran players.

The car also has tremendous grip, which means you have less chance of spinning out of control when oversteering around the corner. This is quite important, especially for beginners who don't have much knowledge or practice with fast cars in the game. Driving the Osiris around will let them get better at handling it.

5) It's an amazing car overall

The Pegassi Osiris is an amazing car in GTA Online that offers premium performance and looks alongside being one of the fastest cars in the game. It's a pleasant ride during intense races as well as casual drives around town. Not many vehicles in the game offer all this in one package.

On top of that, since you can obtain it completely free during the ongoing weekly update, it is worth all the effort to visit the Diamond Casino every week. In short, the Pegassi Osiris is a great car that you should own in the game.

In other news, the GTA 6 trailer 2 seems to be approaching quickly if the rumors are true.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like Supercars in GTA Online? Yes, I love them Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion