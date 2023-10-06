5 reasons to own Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online in 2023

The Pegassi Reaper is one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online. Despite its frequent appearance, only a few players recognize that the car is displayed on the banner of the Legendary Motorsport website. Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer game in June 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is one of the oldest Pegassi cars in the game, with a great performance output.

While many veteran players have owned the car since its release, this article lists five reasons you should buy the Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five things that make the Pegassi Reaper a must-own car in GTA Online in 2023

1) Discounted price

The primary reason for owning the Pegassi Reaper in 2023 is that Rockstar Games is currently offering it for a discounted price. The car typically costs $1,595,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can buy it for a 40% discount.

It is also available in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom this week. A full car upgrade costs around $300,000, increasing the total expenditure to approximately $1.9 million. However, you can reduce the initial buying cost if you get the car before the next weekly update arrives.

2) Stylish looks

Despite being added in 2016, the Pegassi Reaper is still one of GTA Online's most stylish cars in 2023. It is primarily based on the real-life Lamborghini Huracan with minor influences from the W Motors Lykan HyperSport, Lamborghini Centenario, and Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. The combination of these cars makes the Reaper an eye candy.

It boasts the signature Lamborghini look with a low stance and a unique aerodynamic shape. The engine bay is located on the back, making the car's rear end bulletproof. The GTA Online supercar can easily steal the show in a Car Meet.

3) Top speed

Pegassi Reaper is one of the fastest cars in the game. While the game files show a stock top speed of 98.80 mph or 159.00 km/h, you can increase it to 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h by fully upgrading the car. Its aerodynamic design and low stance help the car reach such high speeds.

The car's handling is also decent, making it a great companion for daily commuting. It is one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023. You can use the car to quickly go from one place to another or easily escape the police.

4) Excellent track record

The Pegassi Reaper is also a notable race car in GTA Online. When fully upgrading the car, it can finish a lap in 1:02.716 minutes. This record is far better than many other cars that were released after the Reaper. You can also accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

The car is powered by a high-revving single-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel drive layout. Although it does not have any special customizations such as HSW Performance Upgrades or Benny’s Original Motor Works Upgrades, the Reaper can still outrun most cars in GTA Online.

5) Customizations

A fully customized Pegassi Reaper in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While older cars did not have as many customizations as recent cars, the Pegassi Reaper still has enough options to make it look attractive. You can take the vehicle to any Los Santos Customs garage and modify it. Rockstar Games offers armor upgrades, engine upgrades, four spoilers, respray options, and many more.

Despite the lack of liveries, many players can be seen experimenting with the primary and secondary colors to create unique looks. A glossy Pegassi Reaper is the most stylish thing you can ever spot in the streets in GTA Online.

