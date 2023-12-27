5 reasons to own Pegassi Vortex in GTA Online

The Pegassi Vortex is one of the oldest motorcycles in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer game in 2016 with the Bikers DLC, it is still popular among players. The Vortex has many qualities that make it stand out in the crowd. Even if you are a new and inexperienced player, you can rely on the motorcycle to grind through the early stages of the game.

This article lists five reasons why every GTA Online player should own the legendary Pegassi Vortex motorcycle.

Five reasons why the Pegassi Vortex is a must-own motorcycle in GTA Online

1) Affordable price tag

The Pegassi Vortex is one of the most budget-friendly motorcycles in GTA Online. You can get it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a fixed price of $356,000. Considering the motorcycle prices go up to $8 million in the game, the Vortex is an affordable option among all.

In addition, if you have purchased the Grand Theft Auto Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, you can claim the Pegassi Vortex for free indefinitely. However, the offer is only available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC game versions. Nonetheless, everyone can afford the motorcycle with just a few hours of grind.

2) Stylish looks

The Pegassi Vortex is a stylish two-wheeler in GTA Online with a modern, cutting-edge design. Rockstar Games designed it based on the real-life Ducati 1199 Panigale Streetfighter. While the original motorcycle has a bulky and covered body, the in-game vehicle features a slim and naked design.

The first-person view of the motorcycle is also very pleasing as it has clipper handlebars, and the back portion of the Pegassi Vortex is mostly empty except for the rear wheel. The huge fuel tank in the middle gives the bike the heavy look it needs. Vortex is undoubtedly one of the best GTA Online vehicles to drive in Los Santos.

3) Customizations

A fully customized Pegassi Vortex in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Pegassi Vortex is already eye-catching, you can modify it to further enhance the looks. It is one of the best customizable vehicles in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers three body frames, seven front mudguards, six headlights, three seat designs, two exhausts, 13 liveries, and many other customization options.

A complete customization of the motorcycle should cost roughly around $300,000. You can take the Pegassi Vortex to Los Santos Customs or any other in-game mod shop to modify it according to your liking. The customization not only enhances the looks but also improves the performance.

4) Top speed and performance

The Pegassi Vortex secures its position among the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. According to the game files, its base top speed is 91.96 mph or 148.00 km/h. However, a fully upgraded Vortex can reach a top speed of 115.75 mph or 186.28 km/h (as tested by popular YouTuber Broughy1322).

Expert riders can finish a lap within 1:01.028 minutes using a fully upgraded Pegassi Vortex, giving it a respectable track record. It is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine and a five-speed transmission box. You can modify the headlight to increase the motorcycle’s traction slightly.

5) A versatile companion

The Pegassi Vortex is one of the most useful two-wheelers in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. You can effortlessly cut through Los Santos' traffic with its slim body and fast acceleration. You can use the motorcycle as a daily ride as well as in the missions. However, it can only carry one player.

Since the motorcycle has no weapon or armor, you can use it in GTA Online races. With the aforementioned top speed and lap timing, you should be able to beat most other two-wheelers in the multiplayer game.

