5 reasons to own Peyote Gasser in GTA Online

The Vapid Peyote Gasser may be a forgotten car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online, but it has been making headlines again after the recent weekly update. The modified muscle car is based on the standard Vapid Peyote. Rockstar Games added the Gasser version in November 2019 with Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. Since then, it has been a prominent choice among hardcore automobile enthusiasts.

However, most new players are unaware of its features and utilities. This article lists five reasons why you should own the Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online as soon as possible.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why you should get a Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online

1) Limited-time car

The most important reason for acquiring the Vapid Peyote Gasser is that it is a limited-time car. Rockstar Games removed the vehicle from the multiplayer game after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. However, after the latest weekly update, you can get it from the GTA Online Prize Ride reward.

While the car costs $805,000, Los Santos Car Meet is offering it for free until January 24, 2024. However, you must finish in the top four positions in the LS Car Meet Series races three days in a row. If you complete the challenge before the aforementioned date, you can drive the Peyote Gasser home.

2) Best for drag racing

Rockstar Games announced that Drag Races are coming to the multiplayer game next week on January 25, 2024. While it did not mention any details about vehicles or missions related to it, the Vapid Peyote Gasser is considered one of the best Drag Race cars in GTA Online by the community.

It has a base top speed of 92.27 mph or 148.50 km/h but can reach 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h after all upgrades. Moreover, experienced drivers can complete a lap within 1:13.441 minutes, making the Peyote Gasser a great choice.

3) Customization

Rockstar Games offers great customization features for the Vapid Peyote Gasser. While the base model car already looks appealing, the vehicle can be further customized in GTA Online. Moreover, doing so is also easy on the pocket.

Los Santos Customs garage offers 12 exhausts, six grilles, 18 hoods, 11 liveries, four roofs, and many other modification options. GTA Online players can also completely remove the roof, making the Peyote Gasser look like a lowrider. A full customization costs only around $300,000.

4) Unique looks

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is one of the most unique-looking cars in GTA Online. While other cars in the game have a flat stance, the front of the Peyote Gasser faces upwards straight out of the factory. The vehicle resembles its real-life counterpart, the 1955 Ford Thunderbird Gasser.

A few customization options include removing the roof, modifying the hood, and tweaking the suspension. If you like classic cars in GTA Online, the Vapid Peyote Gasser is among the best cars to drive around Los Santos and the highways of Blaine County.

5) Best choice for car meets

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is one of the best cars to show off in car meets in Grand Theft Auto Online. Before its removal from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, it was among the most popular cars in car meets.

Rockstar Games limited the car's availability after June 2023, causing it to gradually disappear from car meets. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can win it and once again take it to car meets. Therefore, players should try to win the Vapid Peyote Gasser as soon as possible.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes