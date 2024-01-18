5 reasons to play GTA Online in 2024 (post-Chop Shop update)

GTA Online has been one of Rockstar Games' most popular and profitable titles since it rolled out. Interestingly, the game is still receiving new players who are getting familiar with the various features and mechanics. However, a few wonder if spending money on this decade-old title is worth it.

Rockstar Games does roll out exciting updates that have kept the game interesting. Moreover, GTA Online offers several amazing things worth checking out in 2024, especially after the Chop Shop update.

This article will give five reasons to play Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024 as a beginner or rejoin the fun if you left off before.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons you can still play GTA Online in 2024

1) Regular updates and support

While most developers usually abandon online services for their games, Rockstar Games has been rolling out content for the online multiplayer mode. With each new GTA Online weekly update, the developers add something exciting to the title or offer amazing discounts on vehicles and properties.

This is mainly to help beginners earn money faster and not feel left out. Since the game can get quite competitive, new players sometimes struggle to set up businesses. But regular updates and DLCs let them stay in the groove and easily make money, which is also why the game is still worth playing in 2024.

2) New cars and other vehicles

Rockstar Games has elevated the game with each new update, and things are looking good in 2024 as well. While there are several vehicles to choose from, the regular updates rotate a set number of them and offer discounts that encourage players to purchase them.

The list of the best cars in GTA Online has changed over the years, and newbies as well as veterans who left the game should check out all the vehicles Rockstar Games has added recently. Some of their performances and designs are game-changing.

3) New missions

GTA Online has a vast open world brimming with opportunities, and Rockstar Games has been adding new missions and tasks to keep things interesting for the community. Now that there are new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles to steal and collect, players are flocking to the game to try them out.

So, it is one of the best moments to invest more time into the game and try out all the different tasks the developers have added. Some of the previous money-making methods in GTA Online have also been modified, which now lets players collect a good amount of cash with relative ease.

4) Tons of quality-of-life changes

As mentioned, Rockstar Games has been rolling out constant updates that bring new content to the game. The recent Winter Update introduced significant quality-of-life changes to GTA Online, including new music, Salvage Yard Business, an improved interaction menu for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and new game modes.

This was a big surprise as players had requested the developers to add a few of them for quite some time. So, anyone who has not yet checked out these changes should do so and see how GTA Online has changed over the years.

5) There are drift races now

Unlike before, players who like tackling corners and hard bends gracefully in Grand Theft Auto Online can now participate in drift races. These were added recently to the online multiplayer alongside some fine-tuning customization options for specific cars to make them better at drifting.

This was yet another post-Chop Shop update change that players were thankful for. There are seven drift races with dedicated circuits that players can tackle in GTA Online. They have plenty of curves that need skillful driving to traverse. Players can also equip some customizations to make things slightly easier during these races.

Apart from these, several other changes make Grand Theft Auto Online worth playing in 2024.

