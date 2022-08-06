5 reasons why GTA Online players should try new IAA missions after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has finally implemented The Criminal Enterprises update, adding tons of new content to the game, including the highly anticipated IAA missions.

Players can now take part in the new Operation Paper Trail and help Agent ULP of the International Affairs Agency (IAA) investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.

There are a total of six different missions they can complete, with up to three or more players. With that being said, let’s look at five reasons why they should try all of the new IAA missions in GTA Online summer DLC 2022.

Five reasons why IAA missions in GTA Online are important

5) Fresh narrative

Temperatures and gas prices are at an all-time high, while big business tycoons are raking in profits. The situation has garnered the IAA's attention, who want to investigate it.

Agent ULP will contact players and seek their assistance to investigate the whole situation. Their suspects are none other than the Duggan petrochemical family and the FIB. Suffice to say, the story is enticing and interesting enough to try at least once. It consists of a lot of action-packed scenarios, which players can find quite enjoyable.

4) Good rewards

Agent ULP needs players to help him dig into the situation and find out the culprit behind the soaring gas prices. Although he doesn’t explain much about the whole operation on call, one can rest assured there’s always a reward for completing it.

For starters, there are a total of six missions in the entire operation and each one rewards players with cash and RP. Apart from that, the prices for both Buckingham Conada and Bravado Greenwood get reduced.

3) Easy-to-start

Most of the major missions and heists available in the game require some prep work, fees, or investment before players can get started. However, that’s not the case with Operation Paper Trail.

To play the new mission, they simply need to look for the “U” letter on the map and visit the IAA headquarters located in Downtown Los Santos. Once inside, they need to step inside the yellow corona and get into proceedings. From there on, every mission is easy to start with no additional investment required.

2) 50% GTA+ Bonus

Players with GTA+ membership get some extra benefits for indulging in the complete Operation Paper Trail this entire month.

If they answer Agent ULP's call and help him discover the truth behind the increased gas prices, they can earn 50% additional GTA$ and RP on top of the regular payout. With that being said, members have until August 31 to earn bonus rewards and help with this crisis.

1) GTA 4 Easter Eggs

During the entire operation, players will notice many references to the events of Grand Theft Auto 4. First off, they will observe the license plate of Agent ULP’s Greenwood alluding to the release date of GTA 4, 29ULP408. Furthermore, Agent ULP's dialogs resemble the ones in Grand Theft Auto 4:

“can't always tell who the good guys are. I'm not a good guy. But I'm fighting with them.”

This is a direct reference to the agent’s dialog in GTA 4's mission “Wrong is Right.” Once players complete the entire operation successfully, Agent ULP will reach out to them:

“You're out. You've done good things for us, and we are grateful. From here in, you're alone. Goodbye."

Niko also received the same message before they parted ways.

List of all IAA missions in Operation Paper Trail

Here’s a list of all the available missions in Operation Paper Trail:

ULP – Intelligence

ULP – Counterintelligence

ULP – Extraction

ULP - Asset Seizure

ULP - Operation Paper Trail

ULP – Cleanup

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping things fresh by adding new content to the game. Considering the various incentives, this seems like the best time for players to complete both Operation Paper Trail and IAA missions to earn maximum money.

