5 reasons to own Truffade Adder in GTA Online (2024)

The Truffade Adder is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online. In fact, it has been a part of the game since day one. Although Rockstar Games has introduced much better rides over the years, this one can still prove to be a pretty valuable asset due to its appreciable performance and stylish looks. The Adder may be over budget for beginners, but intermediates can consider getting this ride.

It will also be available on the Diamond Casino Podium this week, giving all players a chance to claim it for free. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Truffade Adder in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024

5 reasons why GTA Online players can consider owning a Truffade Adder in 2024

1) Good performance

The Truffade Adder packs powerful performance under its hood. Featuring an eight-liter engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the vehicle can hit an impressive 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) when fully upgraded, according to expert Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322.

The Adder was among the fastest vehicles in GTA Online during the game's early days and still beats some new ones in terms of top speed. Rockstar Games' rating for its base acceleration is 80.00 out of 100, but it can be significantly enhanced via modifications. It may take a few seconds to speed up, but it moves incredibly fast after gaining momentum.

2) Based on the Bugatti Super Veyron

The Truffade Adder looks to be based primarily on the Bugatti Super Veyron; however, Rockstar seems to have taken creative liberty in some aspects. Nevertheless, this gives the Super Car a sleek and elegant design, which makes it worthy of being added to any GTA Online player's vehicular collection.

While the front of this car lacks any stand-out embellishments, the details increase as we move towards the rear. Behind its two doors are curved mesh intakes, between which lies the engine bay. Part of it is exposed at the back, adding detail and variation to the Adder's smooth aerodynamic body.

3) Decent handling

Although the Truffade Adder is far from being labeled as the best handling car in GTA Online, it isn't on the other end of the spectrum either. In fact, the car handles decently well, and experienced players shouldn't face many problems in keeping it under control.

Adder's tires maintain a good grip on the surface, keeping it from spinning out more often than not. The only complaint regarding its handling can be the tendency to understeer, which should become easier to manage as one gets used to its movement.

4) Affordability

The Truffade Adder is available on Legendary Motorsport and can be purchased for $1,000,000. Its attributes justify the investment quite a bit, and the money can be recouped relatively easily by grinding jobs like the Agency VIP Contract, heists, or via GTA Online money glitches.

Back in 2013, this was a huge amount and made this car something to boast about. However, keeping the current in-game economy in mind, a one-million-dollar price tag can even be considered somewhat affordable. Additionally, being this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle, there is a chance of getting the Adder free of cost through February 14, 2024.

5) Reminds of a simpler time

As mentioned earlier, the Truffade Adder has been a part of Grand Theft Auto Online since day one. It is also present in the title's story mode and reminds us of a simpler time when weaponized flying vehicles were nowhere to be seen, and Grand Theft Auto 5 hadn't even been released on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

Hence, long-term players who still haven't managed to add it to their collection might want to do that now, especially with the chance of getting the Adder for free during the current GTA Online weekly update.

