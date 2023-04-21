5 reasons to own Ubermacht Revolter in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a paradise for car enthusiasts due to its gigantic catalog of vehicles. Sports, utility, and luxury are just a few of the many categories of cars that players can find in this game.

In this article, we will be focusing on the Ubermacht Revolter, which is a Sports Car added with The Doomsday Heist update back in 2018.

While it clearly isn't the fastest or most durable car, its attributes make it one of the finest choices in the game. Having said that, let's dive deeper into five reasons that make the Ubermacht Revolter a must-have in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Affordability and four more reasons to own the Ubermacht Revolter in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Sleek design

The Ubermacht Revolter boasts a luxurious look (Image via GTAWiki)

The Ubermacht Revolter features a sleek, stylish, and ultra-modern look. Its design is primarily based on real-life cars like the Cadillac Escala Concept and Audi TT Mk3, and it can seat a maximum of four people.

Its aerodynamic build helps it move fast, which is an essential requirement for sports cars in GTA Online.

Interestingly, it resembles a sedan more than a sports car due to its large cabin and wider front end. This makes the Revolter a great combination of luxury and speed.

2) Good speed

Statistically, the Ubermacht Revolter only has a decent top speed of 115.50 mph, or 185.88 km/h. However, Rockstar Games has given its acceleration a rating of 87.50 out of 100.

This aids the Revolter in moving quicker than most expect it to. Additionally, maneuvering it is not too difficult either, despite its traction being just above average.

With a lap time of 1:04.198, the Ubermacht Revolter fares better than many of its peers and is a great value-for-money option in GTA Online. Players can also use the Revolter in races where their adversaries will have a tough time competing against it.

3) Affordability

Revolter's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Most sports cars in GTA Online are quite expensive, but that is not the case with the Ubermacht Revolter. Those interested can purchase this sports car from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,610,000. While it may seem expensive, it is quite affordable in the context of the game.

While its performance is pretty good, players can recover 60% of their investment if they feel unsatisfied. The resale value of the Ubermacht Revolter is $966,000, which increases to $1,161,225 if it is completely customized. All cars can be sold at any Los Santos Customs outlet.

4) Extensive Customization

Car customization is one of the most popular features in GTA Online. Those who love to add a personal touch to their vehicles will have a great time with the Ubermacht Revolter. It can be customized at Los Santos Customs and the Agency Workshop in 13 categories.

Here are some of them:

Armor upgrades: 5

Brakes: 4

Engine upgrades: 4

Headlights: 2

Liveries: 23

Plates: 5

Transmission: 4

Window tint: 4

Players can also add bulletproof tires to the car; however, there is no such option for its body or windows. They also get a plethora of respraying and wheel alternatives, along with a turbo tuning option. With the new License Plate Creator, players can attach custom-made license plates to it as well.

5) Weaponization capability

In addition to basic customization, owners of the Ubermacht Revolter can add dual machine guns to its front end. This can be achieved via customization in the GTA Online Mobile Operations Center, which needs to be purchased separately.

This adds a dynamic ability to the car, which can come in handy during missions or otherwise. The placement of these dual machine guns is pretty close to the ground, and they are front-facing. It is also quite easy to use them when stationary or even while driving.

