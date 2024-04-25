5 reasons to own Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online in 2024

The Vapid Dominator GTT is currently the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle in GTA Online and will be so through May 1, 2024. This vehicle debuted in the summer of 2021 and has some interesting attributes. While there is a chance of winning it for free by the aforementioned date, players can purchase the vehicle as well from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

However, the question arises if it is worth getting. Although better alternatives are available, some aspects of this car might make you want to add it to your collection. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

In-depth customization and four other reasons to own a Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online in 2024

1) It is a Muscle Tuner Car

This is what the Dominator GTT looks like. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Vapid Dominator GTT was added under the Los Santos Tuners DLC in July 2021. It looks like a Muscle Car at first glance, which is partially correct, as it falls in the both Muscle and Tuner Car categories of the game.

This is a pretty unique combination, providing players with the best of both worlds. Those interested can buy the Dominator GTT from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,220,000 or for its $915,000 Trade Price. Additionally, it can be won for free through May 1, 2024, as a GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

2) Likely inspired by vintage Ford Mustang

Dominator GTT's real-life counterpart. (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Vapid Dominator GTT looks to be heavily inspired by the 1969 -1970 Ford Mustang. There are minute differences between the in-game and real-life rides, such as more tail lights in the former, but they are barely distinguishable otherwise.

Hence, it becomes a pretty good choice for motorheads to add to their collection, especially those who like owning Ford cars in this game. The GTA Online bonuses in effect this week can help you afford it easily.

3) In-depth customization

Car customization is among GTA Online's best features. Not all cars are highly customizable but the Dominator GTT, luckily, has a lot of room for customization, 26 categories to be exact. These also include standard performance and armor upgrades.

In terms of appearance, players can modify Dominator GTT's engine block, air filters, strut braces, intercoolers, hood catches, headlight covers, steering wheel, louvers, spoiler, splitter, seats, and liveries to name a few.

Completely upgrading the Vapid Dominator GTT can cost up to $587,923; which, albeit expensive, will be affordable if you get it for free during this GTA Online weekly update.

4) Resembles a Fast & Furious car

Fast & Furious is a very popular Hollywood movie franchise and there are many cars in GTA Online that resemble the ones used in these films. The Dominator GTT, interestingly, resembles the Ford Mustang used by the character Sean Boswell in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

In fact, it can be made highly screen-accurate via customization, allowing fans of the film franchise to flaunt it in GTA Online Public sessions. Two of the most important parts of this process are equipping the Metallic Racing Green respray paired with the White Double Stripes livery.

5) Decent drifting ability

Since the Vapid Dominator GTT is also a Tuner Car, it possesses a decent drifting ability. However, to get the best out of it in this department, you will have to equip it with Low Grip Tires from the LS Car Meet.

Though nowhere near being one of the best drift cars in the game, this ability comes as a bonus with this vehicle. You can engage in this activity when bored of grinding GTA Online and want to do something fun while waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback