5 reasons to own Z-Type in GTA Online Independence Day update (2023)

The GTA Online Independence Day update has added a good deal of independence-themed items to the game, and you can grab them before the next weekly update arrives. Along with the payout increases and bonuses, Rockstar Games also added the Truffade Z-Type sports classics car. It is one of the most popular cars in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online, which also is eye candy for many on the streets.

While most veteran players already own the Truffade Z-Type, many new ones, especially those who started playing the game after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, are skeptical about its utilities. To all those who are confused about purchasing this automobile, here are five reasons why you should get the Z-Type after the Independence Day update in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Truffade Z-Type is a worthy purchase in GTA Online after the Independence Day 2023 update

1) Unique design

The Truffade Z-Type is one of the unique-looking cars in the game. It is based on the real-life 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic with minor influences from the 1937 Talbot-Lago Type 150 CS. It has a distinct bodywork that cannot be compared to any other cars in the game.

The front side of the GTA Online vehicle is longer than usual with a downward-facing trunk. It has a very low ground clearance, giving it a classy look. The Z-Type is a perfect combination of class, style, and modernity.

2) Limited-time vehicle

While the Z-Type was always available to purchase before the GTA Online Summer 2023 update, Rockstar Games has permanently removed it from the listings. However, it is currently available for purchase from Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom after the Independence Day update.

GTA Online is offering a customized version of the car for the week and interested players can purchase it by visiting the showroom on Power Street and Adam's Apple Boulevard, Pillbox Hill, Los Santos. It is a must-have car for those who like to collect unique vehicles.

3) Performance

The Truffade Z-Type is packed with both style and performance. It is powered by a massive V12 engine with single-overhead camshafts and six double-barrel carburetors. The rear wheels are powered by a four-speed transmission box that propels the vehicle to a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

It is the third fastest car in GTA Online under the sports classics category. The Z-Type is a beast in a straight line and can easily cut through traffic. Although its rear end is slightly loose, expert drivers can be seen using it to their advantage to drift the car.

4) Vintage car

Many players are unaware, but the Z-Type is a vintage car in the Grand Theft Auto series that was first seen in GTA 2. The 2D Universe car also shared almost the same design, but it was mostly seen from the top-down perspective. Rockstar Games re-introduced it in the HD universe in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

It is a luxury car that can carry two people. Although there are several other fashionable supercars and hypercars in GTA Online, the Z-Type has a unique personality and can grab anyone’s attention just by its mere presence. Many fans are also hoping for this car to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Customizations

While the standard model of the Truffade Z-Type is already stylish enough, Rockstar Games also allow you to customize it to your liking. You can drive the vehicle to any Los Santos Customs garage and customize it from the long list of options available.

Grand Theft Auto Online offers modifications for grilles, headlights, hoods, plates, skirts, wheels, and many other things. You can also apply unique paint job combinations to make the Z-Type more modern. Since it is a classy car, many players prefer to keep the vibe by applying sophisticated color combinations.

Poll : Do you own the Z-Type in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes