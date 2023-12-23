5 most scenic locations to visit in GTA Online after the snow update

With the latest Christmas update, snow has arrived in GTA Online, bringing a massive change of scenery. Los Santos and Blaine County look completely different with snowfall, as the environment becomes foggy, visibility gets low, and roads turn slick. As such, this is the perfect time to do some sightseeing on the massive open-world map.

So here's a list of some amazing locations in GTA Online to enjoy the beauty of the snow. Most of these spots are outside the city, as Los Santos doesn't offer scenic views during snowfall. The snow is expected to stay until January 3, 2024, so players should visit the following places soon if they're looking to experience winter in this game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best locations to visit to enjoy the snow in GTA Online

1) Vinewood Sign

The Vinewood Sign at night after the snow update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vinewood Sign and its surroundings in GTA Online seem unusual during December. This location is based on the iconic Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, which never sees snowfall in real life.

As such, the Vinewood Sign looks quite surreal during winter, with snowfall in such a region being only possible in a video game. Players will also get a nice view of the city from here, although it might be a bit obscure due to the fog.

Rockstar showcased the snow-covered Vinewood Sign during the Holiday Gifts update in 2013 and in the Festive Surprise 2015 patch.

2) Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad always offers the best view of San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mount Chiliad is one of the most iconic locations in Grand Theft Auto 5 and also offers some of the best views. During GTA Online's festive season, the whole mountain gets covered in a thick layer of snow. Players can climb to its top to watch the sunrise peaking through the dense fog.

The sun rays should be especially prominent in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of this game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S; it takes full advantage of ray-tracing hardware.

There are countless locations to take a picture from both on and near Mount Chiliad. Fans can fly over with an aerial vehicle for a better view of this mountain's surroundings or climb it with an off-road one to experience the harsh weather.

3) RON Alternates Wind Farm at night

This view is only found at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

This location offers a surreal view that Grand Theft Auto Online players will only experience during nighttime. Head over to the Senora Freeway and look over to the RON Alternates Wind Farm.

The moonlight peaking through this wind farm makes for an amazing sight, which stands in stark contrast to the pitch-black skyline. The best pictures of this area are taken from the freeway itself, and players can drive to the farm while trying out any of GTA Online's new vehicles added with the Winter update.

4) Grand Senora Desert

It should be technically impossible to experience snowfall in a location like the Grand Senora Desert. However, Rockstar has made it happen in GTA Online. As such, Grand Theft Auto Online fans should take their time checking out the location and seeing just how bizarre it looks.

Its sand dunes look like they were made of snow, and the cacti and other desert vegetation poking through the winter landscape are an oddity that no player should miss out on.

5) Paleto Forest

The snow doesn't feel out of place here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from Mount Chiliad, the Paleto Forest region is another place where snowfall doesn't look unusual at all. This area turns white during December in GTA Online, and it's truly a sight to behold.

The forest almost feels quite easy to get lost in while on foot. Just turn off the Radar and HUD to get truly immersed in a survival scenario in GTA Online. An aerial view also presents a stunning panorama of the entire Paleto Bay region, which looks really peaceful when drenched in snow.

