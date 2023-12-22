Top 5 GTA Online cars to buy after the Christmas update 2023

The GTA Online Christmas update 2023 has been amazing so far with Rockstar Games bringing back the Gooch and Snowmen collectible events, along with the snowy weather. However, the vehicle enthusiasts are more interested in the new cars that the developer has added to the game. There are several new options that players can avail after the new update.

However, this also creates a lot of confusion, especially for newcomers who have limited funds available. Picking out a good car can be tricky, and purchasing the wrong one quickly becomes a waste of money. This article lists five cars that are worth purchasing in GTA Online after the recent Christmas update to help everyone out.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's and the community's opinion. Also, this is not a ranked list.

5 cars everyone should get in GTA Online after the Christmas update

1) Lampadati Pigalle

The Lampadati Pigalle is a decent Sports Classics car that players can get their hands on in GTA Online. While it is not the fastest in the game, it can still reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) rather easily.

While players can no longer purchase it normally, it is available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom at a 40% discounted price during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to add a sweet old-school car to their garage. It is based on the real-life Maserati Merak, Ghibli I, Citroen SM, and Alpine A310.

2) Bravado Dorado

The Bravado Dorado is the latest addition to GTA Online, and was introduced to the online multiplayer as part of the Chop Shop update. This 4-door SUV is based on the real-life first-generation Dodge Durango, which gives it a solid look.

While the game files suggest that the car can only go up to 88.05 mph (141.70 km/h), more detailed information will soon be available after testing. While the Dorado costs $1,375,000, it offers plenty of customization options and performance to make it worth the money.

3) Stanier LE Cruiser

Rockstar Games has finally made police cars purchasable in GTA Online after the Chop Shop update. So, anyone looking for a change of aesthetics and wanting to run around Los Santos while blaring the silence can go after the Stanier LE Cruiser.

Players will need to complete the first scope-out task of the Mission Row Police Station mission to unlock the car in the store. Afterwards, they will need to spend $4,690,000 to purchase it. It can also reach a top speed of 102.75 mph (165.36 km/h), which is not too bad for its category.

4) Annis Remus

Rockstar Games finally added the Drift Tuning modification and players can't be happier. Fortunately, the Annis Remus is one of the vehicles that is eligible to equip this customization, which makes it one of the best cars to participate in the drift races in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC.

While its top speed is limited to 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h), its ability to drift and handle surpasses this downside. On top of that, it only costs $1,370,000 to purchase, which is worth every penny. The Annis Remus is based on the real-life Nissan Silvia S13.

5) Albany V-STR

The Albany V-STR is a Sports car in GTA Online that was introduced back in 2020 with the Diamond Casino Heist update. This sleek and clean model comes at $1,285,000, and is one of the most fun cars that players can drive around in the game.

It can also reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), which is quite good. The V-STR manages to be fast while not sacrificing the handling. This gives it an edge over other vehicles in the game. Players can get a 30% discount on the price during the ongoing weekly update sale.

The Christmas update has been a blast for players so far as everyone is enjoying collecting items and destroying the Snowmen in GTA Online to get the outfit and other cash rewards.

