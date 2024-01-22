5 speedsters in GTA Online that are worth buying in 2024

Among the plethora of vehicles available in GTA Online, a few speedsters are worth spending money on. Not only are these 2-door cars able to reach good speeds, but they also offer excellent acceleration and amazing design. This means that they are worth every single penny that they cost. However, newbies often find themselves confused when it comes to picking out a good vehicle in the game.

This is quite natural because Grand Theft Auto Online has a wide variety, and picking one out of the several options can be difficult. Well, if you're facing a similar dilemma, this article will help you. It lists five speedsters in the game that are worth their price tags.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The list also doesn't constitute the cars' top speeds after using HSW or other modifications.

Five speedsters in GTA Online that players can purchase in 2024

1) Declasse Scramjet

Not only does Declasse Scramjet have a peculiar design, but it is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Boasting a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), this car has another unique ability that makes it worth the money. Scramjet not only has rocket boosts that can be used for quick accelerations but can also take off into the air for a short time.

However, players must spend a whopping $4,000,000 at the Warstock Cache & Carry store to purchase this vehicle. While it might be pricy, it can achieve this top speed without any special modifications, making it worth buying on every platform.

2) Pegassi Zorrusso

While players bored of GTA Online are trying out some amazing open-world titles, others can immerse themselves in the online multiplayer and try out the amazing Pegassi Zorrusso. This car offers impressive speed and handling, making it an excellent choice for races or casual riding around the map.

It can reach a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h), which is excellent for a vehicle without HSW modifications. However, Rockstar Games has removed Pegassi Zorrusso from the in-game stores, and players will need to wait for the weekly updates as it might appear in one of the rotations. When it was available, players had to spend $1,925,000 to purchase it.

3) Benefactor Surano

The Benefactor Surano is one of GTA Online's most underrated and fastest sports cars. Players can reach a top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) after fully upgrading it. On top of that, it also offers excellent acceleration. However, players will need to be careful as it can sometimes oversteer.

While no longer available at the in-game stores, the Benefactor Surano used to cost a mere $110,000 and now appears in the weekly rotation. Players can also sometimes find this car in their Auto Shops as one of the client vehicles.

4) Ocelot Locust

GTA Online has some of the wackiest vehicles, and the Ocelot Locust falls in this category. It is also a vehicle with a high probability of appearing in GTA 6 because it was a part of the leaked gameplay footage. The Locust can quickly reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and is also great at turns. However, it is advised to slow down at the curves to avoid spinning.

Ocelot Locust is another vehicle that Rockstar Games has removed from GTA Online, but it used to cost $1,625,000 when it was available at the in-game store. Players can wait for it to appear as a Podium vehicle or during the weekly rotations to purchase it.

5) Dinka RT3000

While Dinka RT3000 might not be the fastest car on the list, with a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), it is undoubtedly one of the most fun vehicles to drive around in GTA Online. It has decent acceleration that allows it to catch up to others even though its wheels spin at a hard launch.

Dinka RT3000 costs $1,715,000 and can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos store in the game. It also offers several good customization options with liveries that make it look nice.

With rumors about Rockstar releasing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro going strong, fans are hoping that Grand Theft Auto Online could also utilize the new hardware and get better performance.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to add more such vehicles to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes