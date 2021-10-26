5 spooky GTA 5 mods to try out on Halloween

Some gamers might wish to celebrate Halloween with some spooky GTA 5 mods.

The modding scene for GTA 5 has grown impressively over the past few years. There is practically a mod for anything, and that includes those related to the horror genre. However, not everything related to Halloween is scary, so there will be some more atmospheric options.

Naturally, most of them work well outside of Halloween. Some of them are horror-inspired, so it's suitable for a dark and spooky night if the player wants to experience something different.

Five spooky GTA 5 mods that are great for the Halloween atmosphere

5) Halloween Mod Menu

An example of what the mod menu looks like (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Not all GTA 5 mods have to scare the player. The Halloween Mod Menu is an excellent example of that, as it's essentially a mod menu that is orange. Many GTA 5 fans love these types of mods, as it gives them several benefits.

For instance, players can teleport wherever they want. Likewise, they can adjust their character's model. These aren't the only things gamers can do, but they should get a general idea of how versatile it is.

Players can check out the GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

4) Left4Santos

A GTA 5 mod that converts current pedestrians into zombies sounds like an exciting idea. The foggy atmosphere is appropriate, and there is an abundance of zombies for the player to overcome. Anybody who has tried a zombie mod for GTA 5 will feel right at home with Left4Santos.

It's essentially a great way to test one's weaponry. The zombies are stereotypically slow, so the player can shoot, burn, or explode them however they'd please.

Players can check out the GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

3) Misterix V

Some popular horror mods suitable for Halloween involve famous characters. Misterix V is an example, as players can see characters such as Jason Vorhees and Slenderman. Of course, this GTA 5 mod also includes some ridiculous situations, such as seeing Johnny Klebitz's ghost.

It can be campy at times, but it's still fun to play. GTA 5 mods like this one work best when the player uses 1st POV, as it genuinely adds to the atmosphere.

Players can check out the GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

2) The Mexican Myths

Creating a spooky atmosphere involving some Mexican myths is a brilliant idea for a mod. Mythical creatures such as Chupacabras are present here. Everything seems normal at first, giving players a false sense of security in some scenarios.

It's a good break from the usual horror mods one might see, primarily since it targets popular folklore. It's highly similar to the Brazilian Myths mod, except it covers Mexican myths.

Players can check out the GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

1) Simple Zombies

Fighting hordes of zombies is famous in several video games. It doesn't officially exist in GTA 5, but this renowned mod makes it possible. As the name implies, it involves the player fighting off zombies in a survival mod.

This GTA 5 mod has a few intricacies that differentiate itself from some of its barebones contemporaries. For example, the player can toggle some settings related to enabling survivors and their behavior.

Plus, the player can craft items that might assist them in their attempt to survive.

Players can check out the GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

