5 things that only appeared once in GTA series

The GTA series is full of surprises that keep players entertained for hours. Rockstar Games always tries to provide a new and unique experience in each project while also maintaining some key characteristics. Each title in the series has some exclusive things that make them stand out from the crowd. However, only eagle-eyed fans will notice them as the gameplay has so many things to offer.

This article lists five interesting things that occurred only once in the GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 interesting things that happened only once in the GTA franchise

1) Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding is one of the little details that make GTA San Andreas so special. Rockstar Games allowed players to modify “CJ” Johnson’s physique by using in-game gyms and dieting. If the protagonist eats too much junk food, he will put on weight. However, if you keep him starving, he will grow skinny.

Interestingly, if you eat enough food and work out regularly at the gyms, CJ will gradually grow ripped muscles. This also makes him stronger by increasing stamina and power. The gyms also have boxing arenas where you can learn new melee moves from trainers. The attention to detail in this mechanic was very surreal. However, Rockstar Games never repeated it after 2004.

2) Single-player DLC expansion

The single-player DLCs are among the most fascinating things in GTA 4. Although the currently popular Grand Theft Auto: Online has had multiple DLC expansions since November 2013, Grand Theft Auto 4 is the only game where Rockstar Games released two Story Mode DLCs that expand the lore even further.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 was also rumored to have eight Story Mode DLCs in line. However, Rockstar Games either scrapped them or modified the gameplay to release them as multiplayer expansions. This makes the 2008 GTA title the only game to feature two expansions with new missions, characters, vehicles, and many more.

3) Multiple cities

One of the main reasons to replay GTA San Andreas in 2024 is to explore the multiple cities it has to offer. While Los Santos is the first and primary city where the game takes place, you can also explore San Fierro and Las Venturas as the story progresses. Apart from these, there are also other small islands and areas included in the game map.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the last and most ambitious project of Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe. After that, the studio released many bigger Grand Theft Auto projects, but none of them featured multiple cities like the 2004 title.

4) Protagonists returning

There are multiple main characters in the GTA series, and they all are exclusive to the titles they debuted in. Although fans frequently request their favorite character to return to other games, Rockstar Games does not typically consider that proposal. However, San Andreas is the only mainstream game with an exception.

Claude from GTA 3 appeared in two missions in San Andreas: Wu Zi Mu and Farewell, My Love… Fans were amazed to see the popular protagonist returning to the series once again. However, he continued to remain silent as, according to the lore, the events of San Andreas took place before Grand Theft Auto 3.

5) Owning pets

Although animals are not uncommon in Grand Theft Auto games, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the only title where you can keep a pet. After the mission named “Chop,” Lamar Davis asks Franklin Clinton to look after Chop, the dog, which later becomes his permanent household pet.

However, Chop is not just a decorative item in the game. Since he is associated with Franklin, he can use him in various activities. Many players may not know this, but you can use Chop to fight enemies and hunt for pickups.

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to the GTA 6 trailer 2 to know whether or not the new protagonists will have pets.

