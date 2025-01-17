5 things to avoid buying in the GTA Online update (January 17 to 22)

Rockstar Games introduced various new changes in the latest GTA Online update. As usual, the studio offered discounted prices, high-reward missions, free vehicles, and many other things. Many players may be curious to know what to buy and what to avoid this week. While most of the new deals are beneficial, some are not worth the investment.

With that being said, this article lists five things you should not buy after the latest GTA Online update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that you should avoid buying after the latest GTA Online update (January 17 to 22)

1) Vapid Clique Wagon

The Vapid Clique Wagon is not worth buying any more in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite being a relatively new vehicle, the Vapid Clique Wagon is not worth buying in the multiplayer game. The original cost of the vehicle is $1,205,000, and the latest GTA Online weekly update offers a 30% discount on it. Even though the deal is lucrative, the performance output of the vehicle is subpar.

The Vapid Clique Wagon can reach a top speed of only 91.00 mph or 146.45 km/h. Many NPC vehicles are faster than this car.

Therefore, after the latest GTA Online update, you should avoid the Vapid Clique Wagon and go for the Karin Sultan RS Classic, which is available for a similar discount.

2) Buckingham Nimbus

The Buckingham Nimbus is one of the cheapest planes in the multiplayer game (considering prices go up to $10,000,000), and the latest GTA Online update offers a solid 30% discount on it. However, it does not provide any special features, like some other aircraft in the game.

Moreover, you will need a long runway to take off and land the plane, which affects its efficiency. Therefore, you should invest your money in other aircraft, such as the Buzzard Attack Chopper or the Sea Sparrow. Although these vehicles are not discounted after the GTA Online weekly update, they are useful for the daily grind.

3) Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun is one of the oldest weapons in the Grand Theft Auto series. After the latest GTA Online update, the Gun Van offers a 50% discount on it for GTA+ members. While the weapon does its job, there are other shotguns better than this one.

Rockstar Games added some lucrative Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles this week, and the Combat Shotgun will not be a good weapon to play these missions. Therefore, players are advised to avoid buying it for the time being.

4) Vapid Hustler

Similar to the Vapid Clique Wagon, the Vapid Hustler is also an old vehicle at this point. Even though the most recent GTA Online update is offering a 50% discount on its original price ($625,000), you should avoid it altogether.

While its top speed and acceleration are remarkable, the braking power of the Vapid Hustler is very poor. Moreover, it does not come with modern features such as Imani Tech, HSW, and Benny’s customizations. Therefore, it is best to avoid this car and instead focus on acquiring the Podium Vehicle this week.

5) Pfister Comet

The Pfister Comet cannot compete with modern cars in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online update is offering the OG Pfister Comet at a 50% discount this week. While the deal is lucrative, the car has aged in the gameplay. Rockstar Games offers five other Comet cars that are better than the original one.

Therefore, if you want to drive a Comet car in the multiplayer game, you should look for the upgraded and modern variants. Alternatively, you can also try to acquire the Benefactor Stirling GT, which is currently available for free.

