5 things to avoid in GTA Online (February 21-26)

With the arrival of a new GTA Online weekly update, a fresh set of commodities is available on discounted rates. These include vehicles, weapons, as well as properties. While discounts are a great opportunity for saving money, not all discounted items are worth getting in the game. This basically has to do with their utility, or the availability of better alternatives.

In this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is from February 21 through 26, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analyses.

Precision Rifle and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (February 21 - 26, 2025)

1) Albany Cavalcade XL

Albany Cavalcade XL (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Albany Cavalcade XL is an SUV that debuted under The Chop Shop DLC. It looks nice (likely based on Cadillac Escalade-V from real-life), has good customizability, but isn't very fast. Additionally, the SUV's price tag, $1,665,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, is quite expensive for its what it offers.

However, those still interested in Cavalcade XL should avoid buying it this week, as there is a chance to get it for free. This car can be won as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle through February 26, 2025.

2) Hangars at LSIA

Inside a GTA Online Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has discounted all Hangars by 30% as part of the current GTA Online weekly update. There are five properties to choose from, but players should avoid buying those situated at the LSIA.

This is because they are positioned at the very bottom of the map, and can result in lengthy back-and-forth travel times during missions. Players should get the Hangar at Fort Zancudo instead, as it is better positioned, almost in the middle of the map. Furthermore, getting a Hangar at Fort Zancudo lets one freely enter this military air base, which otherwise results in a wanted level.

3) Nagasaki Outlaw

Nagasaki Outlaw (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Outlaw is an off-road vehicle, and a pretty good one at that. Its engine is powerful, the tires hold a tight grip with the surface, and the car maintains great balance on uneven terrain. In short, Outlaw is a fun vehicle for exploring Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

It can be bought for $1,268,000 (or $951,000 Trade Price) from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Rockstar has even discounted Outlaw by 30% right now, but players should still avoid buying it, as it is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride, and hence, can be obtained for free.

4) Precision Rifle

Here's a look at the Precision Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Precision Rifle is a type of sniper rifle in GTA Online, but it surprisingly lacks one of the most crucial components of this class of weapons: a scope. The damage dealt is high, but it won't be very useful in ranged combat without a scope. Additionally, the weapon's rate-of-fire isn't fast enough for close-quarters combat.

The Precision Rifle is up for sale in the Gun Van this week with a 10% discount (30% for GTA+ members) on its $450,000 standard price tag. However, it goes without saying that players would be better off avoiding it, and getting any other sniper rifle instead.

5) Pegassi Osiris

Pegassi Osiris (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Osiris is a super car in GTA Online whose $1,950,000 Legandary Motorsport price tag has been discounted by 30% this week. Its best asset is its 122.00 mph top speed (once fully upgraded), which is actually pretty impressive. Nevertheless, players should still avoid this car, as there are cheaper options available.

Both the Pegassi Zentorno and the Grotti Turismo R have a 122.25 mph top speed, arguably look better, and are considerably cheaper than Osiris, even with the discount.

Also check: Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

