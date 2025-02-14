5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (February 13-19, 2025)

Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online update on February 13, 2025, kickstarting the Valentine’s Week celebrations. The developer introduced various new deals and bonuses that you can check out till February 19, 2025. While most of them are great, some can be avoided altogether because they are either not worth the effort or better alternatives are available.

With that in mind, this article lists five things to avoid in GTA Online during the 2025 Valentine’s Week.

5 things that you should avoid in GTA Online in 2025 Valentine’s Week (February 13-19, 2025)

1) Casino Master Penthouse

The Casino Master Penthouse in Grand Theft Auto Online will not be useful in the long run (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouse is one of the worst properties to spend money on in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games promotes it as an essential purchase for your luxurious in-game lifestyle, you can continue to play the game well without ever owning it. Here are the prices that the developer charges you for it:

Crash Pad: $1,500,000

Party Penthouse: $3,776,500

High Roller: $6,533,500

It is also worth noting that the decorations cost extra money. While Rockstar is currently offering a 30% discount on the Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouse, you should still avoid it as the property has little to no use.

2) Casino Story Missions

While the Casino Story Missions are good as a gameplay feature, Rockstar Games requires you to own the Master Penthouse to unlock them. As mentioned above, the property is not worth buying in the multiplayer game.

Even though Rockstar is offering double money on the Casino Story Missions after the recent GTA Online weekly update, if you do not already own the Master Penthouse, you should avoid both the property and the missions. Their payouts are very low, and even the double money offer is not worth it.

3) Declasse Impaler SZ

The Declasse Impaler SZ is a pretty basic car for what it's worth. While it is relatively new in GTA Online, the model is based on the 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. The vehicle normally costs $1,280,000 and is currently on a 30% discount. Still, you should avoid it if you don’t want this car in particular. Here are some of its salient features:

Top speed: 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h)

Lap time: 1:07.101 minutes

Extra armor protection: No

Instead of the Declasse Impaler SZ, you should go for the Podium Vehicle, which you can get for free this week.

4) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle in GTA Online is currently on a 40% discount for GTA+ members from the Gun Van. However, unlike other guns in this category, the Precision Rifle has some drawbacks. Rockstar does not allow you to customize the weapon with attachments like scopes or bullet options. Moreover, it takes four shots to kill a player with it.

Therefore, if you are looking for a good sniper after the GTA 5 Online Valentine's Day update, you should get the following:

Heavy Sniper Mk II

Heavy Sniper

Sniper Rifle

5) BF Raptor

The BF Raptor is a weird vehicle to drive in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The BF Raptor feels like a hybrid between a car and a motorcycle as it has two wheels in the front and one at the back. However, it does not have any special features, except for its looks. Despite having six gears, it is a slow vehicle with a top speed of only 103.75 mph (166.97 km/h). Moreover, it does not have any door panels, making you an easy target for enemies.

Instead of getting this vehicle, you should wait for the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, which will be released in GTA Online next week.

