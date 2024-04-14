5 things to buy in GTA Online after the latest weekly update (April 14-17, 2024)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update released on April 11, 2024, brought back some of the removed vehicles from the game, alongside exciting bonuses and staggering discounts. When playing the game in 2024, it’s important to know what’s best in Grand Theft Auto Online for you to level up your hustle in Los Santos. This article will list 5 of the best items to buy in GTA Online following the latest update.

Cognoscenti, Revolter, Jester Classic, and three others are the 5 best things to buy in GTA Online (post-weekly update)

1) Enus Cognoscenti

The Enus Cognoscenti is trending on the internet this week, and for good reason. The 4-seat luxury sedan based on the real-life Maybach 62 has returned to Los Santos until April 17, 2024. It debuted in the game in 2015 as part of the Executives and Other Criminals content update.

Unlike the Kuruma in GTA Online, the Cognoscenti seemingly runs on a V8 engine, giving it enough power to reach a top speed of 110.00 mph (177.03 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.410. Despite suffering from boat-like handling, the vehicle possesses excellent crash deformation, making it one of the best sedans to own, even in 2024.

The Enus Cognoscenti is available for purchase in Premium Deluxe Motorsport for $254,000.

2) Übermacht Revolter

The Übermacht Revolter is another vehicle returning to the game this week. The 4-seat luxury sports sedan based on the real-life Cadillac Escala Concept debuted in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update.

Equipped with 2 front-facing machine guns, the Revolter runs on a V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.198.

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can acquire the car from Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a special price of $1,127,000 till April 17, 2024.

3) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via thedownvotemagnet/Reddit)

The Grotti Itali GTO is another fascinating car to collect in GTA Online this week. The 2-door sports car is primarily based on the real-life Ferrari 812 Superfast. It debuted in the game with the 2018 Arena War update.

When it comes to performance, the Itali GTO is powered by a V-shaped engine. As per Broughy1322, the vehicle is capable enough to achieve a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h). Its good acceleration also allows it to complete one lap in 0:59.727.

The car is available at a 30% discounted price of $1,375,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

There are several weapons in GTA Online, but only a few of them are as unique as this week’s featured Up-n-Atomizer. It is a Raygun that debuted in the game in 2019 with the Arena War update.

Owning the Up-n-Atomizer offers unlimited ammo. The weapon shoots a yellow-colored glowing coil beam that can send targets flying into the air. It fires shots at a speed of 425 mph/684 kph, making it one of the most unique things to own in Los Santos, even in 2024.

The Up-n-Atomizer will be available at a 30% discounted price of $279,300 from the Gun Van till April 17, 2024

5) Dinka Jester Classic

Dinka Jester Classic in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via mrthankuvrymuch2/Reddit)

The Dinka Jester Classic is a 2-seater classic sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2018 with the After Hours update. Judging by the design, the automobile has taken inspiration from the following:

4th generation Toyota Supra (A80)

Nissan 300ZX (Z32)

3rd generation Infiniti G35 Coupe (V35)

1996-1999 Kia Elan (M100)

Ferrari F430

Unlike the free Duke O’Death, the Jester Classic runs on a twin-cam Inline-6 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. The vehicle offers balanced performance at a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). It is considered to be one of the best-handling classic sports cars in the game owing to its strong grip.

The Jester Classic can also be purchased at a 30% discounted price of $553,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

These are some of the best items, including cars and weapons, that you should collect in GTA Online, if you haven't already to become the best hustler in Los Santos.

