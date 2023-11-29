5 things to expect from GTA 6 trailer based on past games

The hype for the first GTA 6 trailer has been growing ever more since Rockstar made an official announcement about it. It's going to drop in just a few days' time now, and fans can't stop speculating about what it's going to show. From the main protagonist and the missions to the location and even the music, there's a lot that can be revealed.

Here's a list of some things that players can expect to see in the upcoming trailer based on how Rockstar has revealed some of their other games.

Five things the GTA 6 trailer might reveal based on earlier titles

1) The main protagonist

No GTA fan can ever forget the iconic lines from Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer, where Michael's VA Ned Luke says, "Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather." The whole trailer has been hammered into the memory of Grand Theft Auto fans, probably due to how many times the game has been re-released.

Rockstar usually reveals the protagonists in their second trailer, as was the case for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. While the first trailer didn't showcase the protagonist front and center, it did give more than a glimpse into what he looks like. For Grand Theft Auto 4, however, Niko Bellic was fully revealed in the first trailer.

As of now, there are rumors that GTA 6 will have two protagonists — Jason and Lucia. It's difficult to predict whether Rockstar will reveal both these protagonists in the first trailer itself or keep them hidden for a later date.

2) Vice City

If there's one thing fans can count on seeing in the trailer, it's the setting. All GTA 6 rumors and leaks suggest it will be set in Vice City. This follows Rockstar's pattern of remastering their 3D Universe worlds (after Liberty City in 2008 and San Andreas in 2013).

The massive 2022 leak seemingly revealed the city and its surroundings, but to see more, players will have to wait for the trailer. Rockstar Games are masters in world design, thanks to their unparalleled attention to detail in their game worlds. Naturally, they like to show this off, evident in most of their trailers.

The first trailers for both GTA 4 and 5 showcased the city in detail, while that of Red Dead Redemption 2 highlighted many regions from its gigantic map. As such, players can expect to see the remastered Vice City in the very first GTA 6 trailer in early December.

3) Gameplay elements

Rockstar's trailers also give a sneak peek into what awaits players when they eventually buy their games. Many of the gameplay elements are demonstrated in the trailers itself. While most fans know what to expect from a GTA game at this point, the more keen observers might spot some new features in the upcoming trailer.

For instance, if the new game allows players to take hostages at a restaurant, as revealed in the leaks, Rockstar is very likely going to showcase it. The first Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer featured golfing, aircraft, and even a working convertible, all of which were new features in the HD Universe.

The first GTA 4 trailer, on the other hand, showcased the Liberty City Subway, which was brought back from GTA 3. Any new features will very likely be shown in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. However, players may need to wait for additional trailers to see the new features.

4) Some missions

The missions are another thing that GTA players are guaranteed to catch a glimpse of in the trailers. Although these are unlikely to be shown in the first trailer, the latter ones will very likely feature them heavily. Most of Rockstar Games' trailers are, in fact, cutscenes taken from many of the in-game missions.

This is true for nearly every Grand Theft Auto title, as most are heavily cinematized cutscenes from some of the most action-packed or dialogue-heavy missions. However, there might be some changes that Rockstar decides to make after creating the trailers.

It might be possible that some missions might be revealed in the very first trailer, or Rockstar might be keeping them for the later ones. Hopefully, all will be made clear when the trailer drops in early December.

5) The music

Whether it's a song from one of the in-game radio stations or the theme from the original soundtrack for the game, Rockstar doesn't shy away from blasting the music in their trailers. All the tracks that play out in their trailers can be listened to in-game, which hints at the musical direction of the game.

When it comes to music, GTA 5 is an exception, as it's the first game in the series to feature background music during gameplay. This only plays out during some specific missions, but the original score for the game was evident in the trailers themselves.

Rockstar is likely to take a similar direction with GTA 6. As such, fans can expect to know what the background score is like in the very first trailer itself. The later ones are likely to add some of the in-game radio tracks as well.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will reveal the trailer next week? Yes No 0 votes