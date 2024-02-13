5 things in GTA 5 that didn't make the final cut

While GTA 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles and offers great graphics and a variety of missions, the studio cut a lot of content before this game's final release. There are several reasons why this could have happened. Regardless, the recent Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak suggests Rockstar had quite a few things planned for the title that never saw the light of day.

Fans were quite disappointed to learn about some of this removed content since it would have made the game much more enjoyable. Unfortunately, not every mission or task makes the final cut. With that in mind, here are five things that should have been part of Grand Theft Auto 5 but were not.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things Rockstar Games removed from GTA 5 but shouldn't have

1) The Sharmoota Job heist

GTA 5 has some good heist missions, where players get to plan and carry them out alongside other characters. Various data miners found files and voice lines related to a heist called the "Sharmoota Job" that was removed from the game before its release. This is as bad as discarding several DLCs for the title's single-player campaign mode.

According to the available information, Trevor and Michael would have dressed up as mimes or clowns and raided Martin Madrazo's mansion. During the heist, they would have stolen valuables as well as kidnapped his wife. To make things even better, they were going to ride away on horseback after successfully completing the mission. However, this robbery job was cut from the game.

2) Baseball, basketball, and other minigames

There are several side activities that fans would love to see in GTA 6, and baseball is one of them. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games removed it from the final cut of Grand Theft Auto 5, much to the disappointment of fans.

However, it is not the only piece of content that didn't make the final cut. According to the source code, developers were planning to add air hockey and basketball as mini-games as well. However, they eventually decided not to include these mini-games and baseball.

3) Alternate deaths of Michael and Trevor

Expand Tweet

The leaked GTA 5 source code offered a lot of information. Something that caught fans' attention involved how two of this game's protagonists were originally planned to die. For the final mission, the player has to choose option A or B. Either of these choices will lead to a protagonist dying.

In the final release, Franklin drops Michael to his death, or Trevor crashes and burns till he's deceased, depending on which option you pick. However, as per the source code, these deaths were supposed to be much more brutal.

In the cut content, Franklin drops Michael from the tower onto a police helicopter, and he gets chopped to bits. On the other hand, Trevors gets frozen solid by liquid nitrogen and then Michael rams a car into him.

4) Cluckin Bell and Burger Shot

Among the several GTA San Andreas features that fans love, entering the Cluckin Bell and Burger Shot buildings to order food was one of the most enjoyable ones. Well, players could have done that in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well if Rockstar Games had not cut those establishments out.

According to the information in the source code, the game would have icons for both these buildings, and players could have used them as well as random hotdog vendors on the streets to replenish their health.

5) Lamar as a playable character

Comment byu/GeraldSlinkJohnson from discussion inIAmA Expand Post

Among the several memorable characters from the series that fans want to see return for a cameo in GTA 6 is Lamar. Not only is he hilarious but also has good chemistry with Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist trio.

According to Slink Johnson, the voice actor of Lamar, Rockstar Games wanted to add an option to kill Franklin for the final mission but couldn't due to his problems in real life. It would have been amazing to play as Lamar and explore Los Santos and maybe help Michael or Trevor complete some missions as well.

In other news, there is a leaked GTA 6 PS5 controller layout floating across social media that is gaining a lot of traction from the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should have brought back some of the cut content as DLC for GTA 5? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes