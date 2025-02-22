5 things that GTA 6 should take from GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal what GTA 6 has in store gameplay-wise. It is expected of the upcoming title to have certain new features, but it would also be great to have a few from existing titles, such as GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. For those unaware, Expanded and Enhanced is the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the popular 2013 title, that is also coming to PC soon.

While most the game is still the same, some exlcusive features separate it from original ports. In this article, we will take a look at five things that GTA 6 should take from GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

HSW upgrades and 4 other things that GTA 6 should take from GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

1) Graphics modes

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced lets players choose from three Graphics Modes - Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT. The first prioritizes high-quality visuals, targeting 30 fps. The second goes for 60 fps with upscaled 4k resolution support, and the third is a hybrid of the first two, targeting 60 fps and supporting upscaled 4k resolution.

These options can be useful in providing a seamless experience on consoles, and let players have a say in what kind of an experience they want. As GTA 6 will be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, such Graphics Modes could be useful in it.

2) Career Builder

Career Builder is a feature in GTA 5 Online's Expanded and Enhanced edition that helps beginners settle in. It offers them $4,000,000 to spend on an initial set of businesses, properties, vehicles, and weapons. This is a much better way of entering the multiplayer rather than being dropped in without any guidance, which was the case in the original ports.

Now, it should be noted that Rockstar Games has not announced a multiplayer mode for GTA 6 yet. However, it is expected to have one, and if that ends up being the case, there should be a Career Builder-like feature in it.

3) HSW upgrades

HSW vehicles offer great performance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao's Special Works (HSW) is a performance upgrade that can only be equipped to certain vehicles in GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced, like the recently introduced Bravado Banshee GTS. It increases the cas's top speed and acceleration significantly.

Needless to say, fast cars and bikes are quite fun, and driving HSW vehicles can be an exhilerating experience, one that players should also be able to enjoy in the next Grand Theft Auto.

4) Animals in the open world

Some of the wildlife seen in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Animals were missing from GTA 5 Online's open-world in original ports. Even the Expanded and Enhanced initially didn't feature any wildlife. However, Rockstar added them in the latter in December 2023.

Although not an incredibly important feature, the presence of animals does make the open-world, especially the wilderness, more alive. Many animals were seen in the first GTA 6 trailer, and it would be great to not only have them in its story mode, but also in its potential multiplayer mode.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Quite a few GTA 5 Online vehicles look to be returning in GTA 6, as suggested by the sequel's first trailer. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, a car exclusively available in the former's Expanded and Enhanced edition, should also be a part of that list, as it is one of the very best rides in that game.

The Weaponized Ignus looks stylish (likely based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from real-life), has bullet-resistant windows, an excellent top speed (with HSW compatibility), and a destructive mini-gun mounted on top. Driving such a vehicle could be incredibly fun in GTA 6, just like it is currently in GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced.

