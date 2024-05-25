5 things GTA fans should expect from Rockstar in June 2024

June 2024 is right around the corner and GTA fans might be expecting some interesting announcements from the series' developer Rockstar Games. This is because the studio has an upcoming major update for one of its most successful assets, Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as a highly anticipated title set to launch next year, Grand Theft Auto 6.

While nothing has been confirmed, there are a lot of rumors suggesting that more information could arrive in the near future. So, let's look at five things GTA fans can expect from Rockstar in June 2024.

Note - This article is purely speculative and is based on rumors and fan theories.

Here are some things GTA fans can expect from Rockstar Games in June 2024

1) Grand Theft Auto Online Summer Update 2024

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will arrive at some point but is yet to announce a release date for the same. That said, June, July, or August is typically when summer updates are launched.

Therefore, there is a slight possibility of the next one releasing in June 2024. Additionally, reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, believes it could be out as soon as June 11.

2) New Grand Theft Auto Online cars

Here's a look at the Overflod Pipistrello (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

As of writing, Rockstar Games has only confirmed one car that will be arriving with the GTA Online Summer Update — Overflod Pipistrello. It is a Super Car that might be based on the Automobili Estrema Fulminea.

However, major Grand Theft Auto Online updates usually add more than one car at launch with a few more arriving over time as drip-feed content. Therefore, if this year's summer update releases in June 2024, fans can expect more new vehicles.

3) New Vinewood Car Club features

Confirmation of upcoming Vinewood Car Club features (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vinewood Car Club is an exclusive establishment from where GTA + members can test drive as well as purchase cars at a discount. Rockstar announced in April that a vehicle workshop will be added to the Vinewood Car Club Garage along with a new in-game app for members this year.

While no release date or window has been announced for these features yet, they can be expected to arrive in June 2024, possibly with the summer update.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots

Expand Tweet

A new GTA 6 page was momentarily made available to the public a few weeks ago on Rockstar's official website. That page had a dedicated, albeit blank, section for screenshots named Screens. There were also reports of the developer updating its API, which suggested that GTA 6 screenshots could be released soon.

Fans expected them to drop around Take-Two's May 2024 earnings call but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, marketing patterns for previous major Rockstar titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 suggest that the next Grand Theft Auto's official screenshots might be revealed soon.

5) Silence on Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2

Expand Tweet

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was released in December 2023, showcasing a few things about the highly anticipated game. However, fans are now eagerly awaiting GTA 6 trailer 2 to learn more about the series' upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, the developer's marketing trends for some of its recent major titles suggest that the sequel's second trailer might arrive much later this year, especially with its release window set for Fall 2025. Therefore, fans should expect more of the typical Rockstar silence on Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer in June 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback